NBC San Diego
Police Arrest 2 Teens Accused of Shooting 16-Year-Old Girl in Head at El Cajon Motel
Two teenagers were arrested this week in connection to a Dec. 12 shooting at an El Cajon motel that left a 16-year-old with severe injuries. Police found the girl alone and unresponsive in a room at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, on a Monday morning, with a gunshot wound to her head. El Cajon Police Department investigators say a 15 and 17-year-old suspect shot the girl and left the motel. Hours after the shooting, the victim's family received a tip that they should check on the girl at the motel. Her family then called the police.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after Tesla plunges 250 feet off a California cliff; all 4 occupants survive
(CNN) — Two adults and two children somehow escaped serious injuries after their Tesla plunged off a cliff along California’s Pacific Coast Highway and crashed on a rocky beach some 250 feet below. The incident occurred Monday morning at an area called Devil’s Slide, some 20 miles south...
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff With Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
Teen who went missing while doing school project at California rest stop is found dead
A teenager who went missing at a rest stop in California this week has been found dead, authorities say.Dante de la Torre, 16, disappeared on Wednesday after going to work on a school project at the Gold Run rest stop off Interstate 80, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared on Facebook.When he didn’t return or contact family, more than three dozen search and rescue officers with canine units were sent out to search for him on Thursday.His body was found in a “remote wooded area” on Thursday afternoon, the...
Cops stumble on eerie snow-covered car graveyard in hidden woodland full of ‘stolen vehicles’
AN EERIE car graveyard littered with burnt-out old motors has been discovered by police in woodland. The snow-covered lot turned out to be an old dumping ground for thieves to ditch stolen vehicles. Off-road bike police officers made the chilling find while patrolling Buck Wood, near Sheffield city centre. Three...
California Man Arrested For Alleged ‘Sextortion’ Plot That Police Say Led to Teenage Boy’s Suicide
A California man has been arrested for what investigators describe as “a West African financial sextortion scheme” that led to a 17-year-old boy’s suicide. Jonathan Kassi, 25, is accused of sexually exploiting children online “utilizing the usernames ‘emillysmith’ and ‘kassijonathan’ on various social media applications,” according to a press release Monday from the San Jose Police Department.
A Dollar General clerk is charged with manslaughter after police say he shot and killed an armed robber. The clerk said it was the 6th attempted armed robbery at the store since August.
Dollar stores are frequent targets of armed robbery due to their location in less-affluent areas and heavy use of cash.
NBC Los Angeles
Dozen Dogs in Locked Crate That Fell Onto Freeway Saved by Driver and CHP
As many as a dozen dogs locked in a crate fell off and scattered on the 60 Freeway over the weekend. Thankfully, several were rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP officer. It was Saturday morning when Brenda Marquez saw them: several greyhounds on the westbound 60 Freeway near Euclid Avenue. She pulled over and tried to get them off the freeway so they wouldn’t get hit.
KCRA.com
Tesla driver who plunged off cliff with children on Highway 1 arrested for ‘intentional act,’ CHP says
A Tesla driver who was rescued, along with another adult and two children, after their vehicle drove off a cliff on Highway 1 south of San Francisco, has been arrested after investigators determined the crash was an “intentional act,” authorities said. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested...
Carscoops
Classic 1970 Chevelle Crashes Into Minivan On Florida Highway
A Chevrolet Chevelle driving down a Florida highway has provided us with yet another example of why showing off on public roads is always dangerous, as the muscle car loses control and crashes into a minivan two lanes over. Video of the incident was shot on a smartphone from the...
electrek.co
Tesla driver intentionally drove car off a cliff with family, but everyone miraculously survived
A Tesla driver intentionally drove his car off a 250-foot cliff in California with his family inside, according to the police, but everyone miraculously survived without serious injury. On Tuesday, it was reported that a family of four was rescued from a wrecked Tesla vehicle found at the bottom of...
Man who planted explosives at Jehovah's Witness worship hall before killing wife, himself suspected of second bombing
A man who police say planted three explosives inside a Jehovah's Witness worship hall before killing his wife and himself on Christmas Day is suspected of bombing a union building earlier in the day. The explosives that Enoch Apodaca, 46, allegedly planted at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in...
'Such a cliche': Sister of woman killed in drunk driving crash brings awareness
The family of a Naples woman hit and killed by an accused drunk driver is hoping to raise awareness while also raising money for funeral expenses.
Police Say Man Drove Tesla Off 250-Foot Cliff On Purpose
The passengers miraculously survived the crash, and the driver is facing charges of attempted murder and child abuse.
