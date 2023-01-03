Turkmenistan president to visit China on Jan 5-6 - state media
BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow is scheduled to visit China between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, state media CCTV reported on Tuesday.
Biden plans White House event marking Jan 6 attack, article with image
January 3, 2023 · 6:27 AM UTC
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol with a White House ceremony, according to a schedule released by his office on Monday.
