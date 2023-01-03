WNBL Round 8 Recap: Melbourne Boomers hot streak continues

We have reached the halfway mark of the WNBL season and already there have been some finals worthy games on our screens! The next half is only likely to improve, and the ladder is certain to change -- something we have seen already in the past couple of rounds.

Teams have shaken off the nerves, started to understand how to play in their squads and have found confidence in their individual games. Now things will start to get serious as the stakes rise, so look out for the heated contests to continue.

Boomers on a winning streak

The Melbourne Boomers have set themselves apart from the rest, finishing the year on top of the ladder and with an eight-game winning streak. This performance seems crazy due to the injuries and roster changes they have endured. Tess Madgen is still yet to join them on court, and she is sure to have a big impact when she does return.

The Boomers have proven to be just too strong offensively, every player a scoring threat from somewhere on the floor. This means that any player can step up during the game, and it forces the opposition to have all five of their players on court to be able to play defence.

Although the Townsville Fire can produce gritty defence, the calibre of offence from every player on the Boomers side deemed too high for the Fire to be able to stem the offensive flow, while scoring at the other end. At this point, nobody has really shown they are able to stop them defensively. In saying that, the Boomers are yet to face of the other powerhouse of this season in the Bendigo Spirit -- a contest that will likely determine who gets top spot on the ladder.

Perth edging closer to the Top 4

After a slow start, and a very different team on court, to last season, the Perth Lynx have found some rhythm and are chasing the top four teams, one game at a time. In Round 8, they knocked off the Adelaide Lightning in what was an important match for the Lynx. The game was close and at first the Lightning looked to be the stronger team, defensively they were shutting down the Lynx and were using their speed in offence to catch them off guard. However, the third quarter was all the Lynx -- their defensive pressure caused plenty off turnovers and stoppages, the Lightning just not able to get back in the game.

When players like Chloe Bibby, Lauren Scherf and Sami Whitcomb are all playing well, the Lynx are a hard team to stop, especially when their game plan consists of shooting bulk threes and the whole team can knock it down. This strategy has its faults, but at the end of the day, three pointers can create a bigger margin and can prove harder to defend without leaving the key open.

The Flames are heating up

The Sydney Flames have been nothing but consistent in their games against the UC Capitals. They haven't let up in their quest to climb the ladder and win games by producing four quarters of quality basketball. This round, playing the UC Caps for the third time, they got another win over the side, who despite having zero wins, is more than capable of causing an upset.

Shyla Heal and Keeley Froling were yet again instrumental in helping their team get the win, scoring a combined 47 points -- over half their team's total points. The Flames didn't come into the season with the aim to win a championship, but as they sit currently sixth on the ladder, their continued progression could certainly lead to them causing trouble for the rest of the competition.

Round 8 results

Flyers def. UC Caps 76 - 54

Spirit def. Lightning 78 - 66

Flames def. UC Caps 81 - 70

Lynx def. Lightning 82 - 72

Boomers def. Fire 86 - 76