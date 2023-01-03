ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Damar Hamlin's heartbeat stopped but was restored after he collapsed on the field mid-game

By Cheryl Teh
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnL2L_0k1bV5bl00
Damar Hamlin.

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • Damar Hamlin's heartbeat stopped when he collapsed mid-game on Monday.
  • Hamlin was playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night when he took a hard tackle.
  • His heartbeat was restored but he remains in critical condition, the Buffalo Bills said on Tuesday.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's heartbeat stopped when he collapsed mid-game after a hard tackle on Monday night, per a statement posted on the Buffalo Bills' verified Twitter account at 1:48 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

" Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Buffalo Bills tweeted.

"He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the team added in its statement.

Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins at 8:55 p.m. during a game on Monday night at the Paycor Stadium. After the tackle, Hamlin got up, staggered away from Higgins, and collapsed onto the field.

Hamlin was given CPR on the field for several minutes. Videos from the scene also showed an ambulance driving onto the field at Paycor Stadium .

Hamlin left the stadium in an ambulance at 9:25 p.m. EST.

The NFL said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday night that the NFL Players Association agreed on postponing the game.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition," the NFL's statement read.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the NFL added in its statement.

A representative for the Buffalo Bills did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Independent

Widow of only NFL player to die on the field responds to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: ‘You can’t blame football’

The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field in the histoy of the sport became “very emotional” while watching Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday, she said.Chuck Hughes was a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in October 1971 when he clutched his chest and fell to the ground, suffering a fatal heart attack at the end of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. His widow, Sharon, rode with him in the back of the ambulance before he was pronounced dead.Just over 51 years later, she felt everything come back when she watched Buffalo Bills...
DETROIT, MI
Insider

Insider

733K+
Followers
39K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy