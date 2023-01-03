Read full article on original website
4 Reasons Why Delta Colorado is a Great Place to Live
Situated where it is, between Montrose and Grand Junction (not to mention Olathe), Delta, Colorado is frequently overlooked when talking about the Western Slope. That's a shame since there's a lot to like about Delta. Some might even say there's a lot to love about the place. I spend a...
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
Grand Junction Colorado Wants To Take These Vacations Right Now
It's now six days into the new year. Are you ready for a vacation yet? People in Grand Junction, Colorado are ready to pack their bags and take off to these exciting locations. I asked on Facebook, "What would you like to do for a vacation in 2023?" Here's what...
New Grand Junction Colorado Burger Joint Announces Opening Date
A new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant will be opening its doors very soon. The opening date has been announced. Residents of Grand Junction have anxiously awaited the opening of Culver's at 582 24 1/2 Road. The employees are in training, and doors will open soon at the area's newest restaurant.
Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest Auto Parts Store Officially Open
Shoppers in Grand Junction, Colorado now have a new auto parts store to choose from. The new store in Orchard Mesa officially opened yesterday, January 2, 2023. This store has been some time in the making. Thankfully, with the new year comes another option to choose from. New Auto Parts...
Winter Activities you Need to Enjoy in Colorado This Year
Snowmobiling- The last time I was on a snowmobile was in Pinetop Az. I was about 19 or 20. There are great family rides out on the Umcompahgre Plateau for trail runners. If you love the deep powder head towards the Grand Mesa where miles of trails lie atop the world's longest mountain on the backcountry of the Cimarron range.
Grand Junction Credit Card Fraud: Police Looking For These Suspects
Local authorities are asking the public to help them locate suspects in recent fraudulent credit card cases in Grand Junction. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, two individuals used a stolen or fraudulent credit card to make two large purchases at the Trading Post Liquor Store at 2898 Highway 50 in Grand Junction. The purchases totaled more than $800.
Win Tickets To Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute At the Avalon Theatre
The Fab Four is coming to Grand Junction and we have your chance to win tickets to see The Ultimate Tribute. If you love the music of the Beatles, you'll love the Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute. With three costume changes representing every era of Beatles music, the Fab Four give precise detail, with uncanny note-for-note renditions of the Beatles classics you know and love.
Don’t Miss These January Events In Grand Junction
Here's a look at Grand Junction events that are happening during the month of January. After a busy holiday season, things slow down a bit in January as far as events go in Grand Junction. That's probably good news for everyone who has been on the go constantly for the past two months. Things will start picking up again once we get into February.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
