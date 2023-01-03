ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

4 Reasons Why Delta Colorado is a Great Place to Live

Situated where it is, between Montrose and Grand Junction (not to mention Olathe), Delta, Colorado is frequently overlooked when talking about the Western Slope. That's a shame since there's a lot to like about Delta. Some might even say there's a lot to love about the place. I spend a...
DELTA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Winter Activities you Need to Enjoy in Colorado This Year

Snowmobiling- The last time I was on a snowmobile was in Pinetop Az. I was about 19 or 20. There are great family rides out on the Umcompahgre Plateau for trail runners. If you love the deep powder head towards the Grand Mesa where miles of trails lie atop the world's longest mountain on the backcountry of the Cimarron range.
MONTROSE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Win Tickets To Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute At the Avalon Theatre

The Fab Four is coming to Grand Junction and we have your chance to win tickets to see The Ultimate Tribute. If you love the music of the Beatles, you'll love the Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute. With three costume changes representing every era of Beatles music, the Fab Four give precise detail, with uncanny note-for-note renditions of the Beatles classics you know and love.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Don’t Miss These January Events In Grand Junction

Here's a look at Grand Junction events that are happening during the month of January. After a busy holiday season, things slow down a bit in January as far as events go in Grand Junction. That's probably good news for everyone who has been on the go constantly for the past two months. Things will start picking up again once we get into February.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy