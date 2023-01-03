Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii hopes to draw more blood -- and interest in phlebotomy careers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month -- not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply but also the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood -- others are drawn to them -- and their ability to save lives.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Hawaii Island house sales
After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki on Saturday night. He joined us live to talk about his show.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Renner's first video since accident, butter sculptures
Howard looks at Big Island home sale numbers for 2022. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki on Saturday night. He joined us live to talk about his show.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki
After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Howard looks at Big Island home sale numbers for 2022.
KITV.com
Danny Kaleikini, Hawaii's 'Ambassador of Aloha,' has died at 85
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Legendary entertainer and the man known as Hawaii's "Ambassador of Aloha" -- Danny Kaleikini -- has died. He passed peacefully this morning at Saint Francis Hospice. Born and raised in Papakolea, Kaleikini -- lovingly known as "Kaniela" by friends -- started his professional singing career at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Girl Scouts hold special business, marketing ‘university’ as they launch cookie sales
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Girl Scouts are getting ready for their annual cookie sales season. On Saturday, the Scouts hosted a “Cookie University” in Honolulu. The gathering gave participants the chance to learn valuable business skills from a long list of Hawaii professionals in finance, sales, marketing and customer service.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: Here’s a look at Kilauea’s spectacular glow as eruption continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kilauea erupting once again, hundreds are flocking to the summit crater to catch a glimpse of this spectacular sight. The glow from the volcano is lighting up the early morning and night skies. Kilauea’s most recent eruption — which started Sept. 29, 2021 — paused on...
informnny.com
Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water
HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.
Hawaii to say aloha to rainbow license plates
Chuck’s Corvette Clinic owner Chuck Garner is very familiar with the design changes over the years. He has kept his personalized license plates in his shop for decades.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and 'ambassador of aloha,' dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. The University of Hawaii
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kilauea resumes eruption at summit crater after nearly month-long pause
Five people were displaced after a house fire in Makaha overnight. Incredible aerial video shows lava flowing inside of Halemaumau crater. Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity.
BEAT OF HAWAII
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community members continue to remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and 'ambassador of aloha,' dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. The University of Hawaii
Lava spotted flowing from Kilauea as eruption resumes on Hawaii’s Big Island
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised the alert level for Kilauea on Thursday after an increase in earthquakes and changes in ground formations.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
