Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Deschamps extends contract as France coach to next World Cup
PARIS (AP) — After leading France to another World Cup final, coach Didier Deschamps is signing up for another shot at the title, prolonging his contract to July 2026. The French Football Federation announced the contract extension on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sabalenka wins women's final at Adelaide International
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka claimed her 11th WTA Tour singles title but her first in almost two years when she overcame qualifier Linda Noskova 6-2 7-6 (4) in the women’s final at the Adelaide International. In doing so she ended an extraordinary run by the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bayern Munich back in Qatar amid sponsorship uncertainty
BERLIN (AP) — The Bayern Munich team flew to Qatar on Friday for its winter training camp amid uncertainty over the club’s contentious sponsorship agreement with the Persian Gulf country. State-owned Qatar Airways’ lucrative advertising deal is due to expire at the end of the season and there...
Citrus County Chronicle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has confirmed she will not play at the Australian Open, adding her name to a growing list of notable withdrawals. Organizers confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that Japan’s Osaka, the Open champion in 2019 and 2021, will not be playing in Melbourne.
Comments / 0