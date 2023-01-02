Every now and again, one sports story dominates an evening, for better or for worse. And on Monday night, the NBA was as far on the back burner as possible. Typically, I’d utilize the intro to this piece to wittily summarize the night in the NBA. But today, that feels utterly inappropriate. As a Buffalo Bills fan, but primarily, as a human being, the only thing I can help but focus on is Damar Hamlin’s health. In case you somehow missed it, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins late in the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, and moments after his tackle, Hamlin collapsed. He was administered CPR before being rushed to the hospital at 9:25 p.m. EST. He was intubated and reported to be in critical condition; the game was suspended with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and eventually postponed altogether. It was sickening in the moment, in the aftermath, and is still sickening now.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO