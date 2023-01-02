Read full article on original website
Related
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: From $2 Million As A Rookie To $470 Million In Career NBA Salaries
Stephen Curry will earn over $500 million in his NBA career and he could become the highest-paid player of all time.
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Thinks LeBron James Should Be The Undisputed GOAT Because He Is Averaging 29.0 PPG At 38 Years Old
LeBron James does not seem to be getting old. Even after 38 years old, LeBron is yet to show any major signs of slowing down. In fact, he has been carrying the Los Angeles Lakers on his back in the 2022-23 NBA season in the absence of Anthony Davis. James...
The First NBA All-Star Game: Ed Macauley Leads The East To Victory In 1951
Ed Macauley leads the East to a 111-94 victory over the West in the first NBA All-Star Game in 1951.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Rudy Gobert, Wolves spiraling; Luka Dončić in MVP hunt
It’s officially a new year, so what better time for our weekly Stock Watch, where we check in with the NBA and take a look at who’s rising and who’s falling. The Dallas Mavericks' roster is, well … not great. The team’s second-best player is Christian Wood. Its third best is … Spencer Dinwiddie? It’s an embarrassment, and the Mavericks would be leading the Brick for Vic sweepstakes if not for the Luka Dončić not just playing great, but playing some of the best basketball in the history of the league.
Magic Starting 5: Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Scores 71; Orlando Getting Healthier?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points to stun the Bulls
Every now and again, one sports story dominates an evening, for better or for worse. And on Monday night, the NBA was as far on the back burner as possible. Typically, I’d utilize the intro to this piece to wittily summarize the night in the NBA. But today, that feels utterly inappropriate. As a Buffalo Bills fan, but primarily, as a human being, the only thing I can help but focus on is Damar Hamlin’s health. In case you somehow missed it, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins late in the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, and moments after his tackle, Hamlin collapsed. He was administered CPR before being rushed to the hospital at 9:25 p.m. EST. He was intubated and reported to be in critical condition; the game was suspended with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and eventually postponed altogether. It was sickening in the moment, in the aftermath, and is still sickening now.
‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 137: Should Giants Start or Sit Key Starters in Philly Sunday?
To play or to not play? That is the question. The result of Sunday’s game means absolutely nothing on paper for the Giants. They are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC and are set to play whoever ends up being the No. 3 seed. Winning against the Eagles in Philadelphia could knock them out of winning the NFC East and demote them to the first wild-card spot. It could help their confidence heading into the playoffs. But at what risk? Do you risk one of your key players getting hurt and missing a playoff game? On a new episode...
Sabres Thompson selected to the NHL All-Star Game.
With 30 goals in just 36 games, Thompson is on pace for 68 goals and 125 points. Only Alex Mogilny scored more goals, netting 76 in 1992-93. Thompson’s 125 points would be third all-time behind Pat LaFontaine’s 148 points and Mogilny’s 127.
Only NBA Players Who Have Scored 70 Or More Points In A Game
Only 8 players in NBA history have scored 70 or more points in a game. Here's a look at those historic performances.
Comments / 0