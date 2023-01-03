ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana cop charged for crash that left two high school cheerleaders dead

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNggr_0k1bTsPB00

A Louisiana cop is facing charges for plowing into an unrelated car during a high-speed chase on New Year’s Eve — leaving two high school cheerleaders dead.

Officer David Cauthron, 42, of the Addis police force, was charged with two counts of negligent homicide Sunday in the deaths of Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, according to WBRZ.

Maggie’s brother Liam Dunn, a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, was reportedly critically injured in the crash.

Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton berated the cop, who has been with the police department for less than a year. He previously worked for a sheriff’s office in the state.

“That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence,” Clayton said Sunday, according to WBRZ. “The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1ArV_0k1bTsPB00
Officer David Cauthron is now facing charges for their deaths of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvwBP_0k1bTsPB00
Maggie Dunn, left, and Caroline Gill, right were killed after officer David Cauthron hit their car on New Year’s Eve.
Facebook / Brusly High School Cheerleading

Sources told the news outlet that Cauthron’s vehicle was going about 86 miles per hour during the chase of suspect Tyquel Zanders, who is accused of stealing a family member’s car. Sources also told the news station the police officer did not slam on the brakes before hitting the car the girls were in.

Witnesses said Cauthron ran a red light when his police car reached the intersection and ran into the victims’ car around noon, according to the news station.

The chase began when Zanders, 24, entered a home where he was not welcomed and shoved his father to the ground before taking the keys to a Nissan, The Advocate reported, citing Clayton and booking documents.

Zanders, who was later arrested when his car stalled, is expected to also face charges of manslaughter in the deaths of the two girls on top of the charges tied to the car theft, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the newspaper reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhW7m_0k1bTsPB00
The scene of the crash that left Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill dead after Officer Cauthron struck them during his pursuit of Tyquel Zanders.
Youtube / WBRZ

“He put the chain of events into play,” Clayton, the prosecutor, told The Advocate. “He’s responsible for all the reactions to his actions. He’s facing two counts, and if that poor kid doesn’t survive, he’ll face another.”

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office also carried out the arrest of the police officer, according to the newspaper.

The two slain high school students were remembered by the Brusly High School cheerleading team in a Facebook post Sunday.

“As we mourn the tragic deaths of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill please keep their families, friends, and the BHS community in your thoughts and prayers,” the cheerleading team stated. “Their enthusiasm and bright smiles will be missed more than can be imagined.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KIZT_0k1bTsPB00
Dunn, left, and Gill, right, were in the car with Maggie’s brother Liam Dunn, a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He was reported to be critically injured in the crash.
Brusly High School Cheerleading/

The high school said Dunn was a junior and Gill was a sophomore.

“We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need,” said high school principal Walt Lemoine.

Comments / 27

Crystal Richard
3d ago

this break my 💙. that my home town to see this. kills me very much so. beautiful girls. may they RIP fly high. this scares me my girls will be 13 in April and I could not live without my girls. they love to cheer dance and volleyball and 🏀 that cop has to feel sick on the inside took 2 beautiful girls. that where taken too soon. my prayers go out to there 👪 and friends..... hope who else was involved are not in pain. and help them heal from what they wintness ............. speak up who ever saw this please.......

Reply
2
Angela Kohli
3d ago

The accident was due to the evildoers running from the cops. Those who create the chase should be held responsible and accountable for their actions. Not the police. The blood is on the hands of those who ran.

Reply(2)
2
Cliff & Denise Willis
3d ago

Because of the way people are I think the police officers ought to let the crooks go and then see what happens hes not really at fault he made a bad choice but you made The Choice that he thought was right I'm sure I feel sorry for him and his family and I feel sorry for the girls's families things happen when there's crooks involved

Reply
2
 

