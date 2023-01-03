Read full article on original website
Related
prescottenews.com
Empathy and humanity are at the center of Holocaust education in Arizona – Cronkite News
Teaching about the Holocaust isn’t easy, but educators and experts say it’s worth the effort. Under a bill signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2021, schools must teach the events of the Holocaust and other genocides twice from grade 7 to grade 12. The Holocaust was the systematic...
prescottenews.com
Lady Badgers Rebound Quickly 59-24: Libis sisters knocked down 7 three pointers
Zoe and Rayne Libis had their own little battle, as the two sisters drilled seven three pointers in a 59-24 blowout of the Coronado Dons in Scottsdale. The sophomore, Rayne edged senior Zoe 4-3 on the long range jumpers, but it was Zoe who won the scoring battle, 18 to 14.
Comments / 0