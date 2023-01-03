Zoe and Rayne Libis had their own little battle, as the two sisters drilled seven three pointers in a 59-24 blowout of the Coronado Dons in Scottsdale. The sophomore, Rayne edged senior Zoe 4-3 on the long range jumpers, but it was Zoe who won the scoring battle, 18 to 14.

