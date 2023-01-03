ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Singin’ Greats from the Lone Star State: Texas Tenors Return to YCPAC Friday, Jan. 20

They captured hearts on America’s Got Talent, then rode their roof-raising voices to international stardom! Now these three remarkable singers are returning to Prescott with generous helpings of classic songs, country, pop and cowboy charm. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is proud to present the return of The Texas Tenors, Friday night, January 20, at 7 p.m.
PRESCOTT, AZ
“Junior Bonner” Mini-Exhibit Opening at the Prescott Public Library – Sharlot Hall Museum

On January 17, The Sharlot Hall Museum will open a small exhibit in the Prescott Public Library’s viewery based on our recent storytelling event “Moment With Junior Bonner.” At the event, the museum collected the personal narratives of Prescottonians who experienced the making of the film. These stories paint a candid picture of Prescott, the ways it has changed since the making of the movie, and the thrill of meeting and interacting with the film’s stars.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Arizona Women’s Forum Highlights the Power of Example

Yavapai College & AAUW present the two-day forum, Jan. 27-28 Aspiring women need role models; successful women want to share their expertise; and every woman appreciates a community of like minds to draw wisdom and strength. Ideas, insights and stories will bond and inspire women of all ages this month, when the Yavapai College Foundation and the American Association of University Women’s Prescott Chapter present the Arizona Women’s Forum, Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Lucy Leyva, Newest Prescott Valley Town Council member, is Sworn In

Prescott Valley Town Council’s newest Council member, Lucy Leyva, was sworn in at last night’s Study Session meeting. Council member Leyva was appointed by Town Council on December 21 to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Council member Kinsinger. Council member Leyva has been a Prescott...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Badgers Fly Past Coconino 74-44, Lady Badgers Fall On The Road

The Badgers lifted their record to (10-1) with a 74-44 win over the Coconino Panthers in the Badger Dome. The fans were treated to four Badger dunks, two by Zane Gaul, and one each by Jake Hilton and Uriah Tenette. Every Prescott player scored in the thirty point win. The...
PRESCOTT, AZ

