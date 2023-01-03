On January 17, The Sharlot Hall Museum will open a small exhibit in the Prescott Public Library’s viewery based on our recent storytelling event “Moment With Junior Bonner.” At the event, the museum collected the personal narratives of Prescottonians who experienced the making of the film. These stories paint a candid picture of Prescott, the ways it has changed since the making of the movie, and the thrill of meeting and interacting with the film’s stars.

