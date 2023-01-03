Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes MetrosArizona Weather ForcePima County, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
Related
prescottenews.com
Singin’ Greats from the Lone Star State: Texas Tenors Return to YCPAC Friday, Jan. 20
They captured hearts on America’s Got Talent, then rode their roof-raising voices to international stardom! Now these three remarkable singers are returning to Prescott with generous helpings of classic songs, country, pop and cowboy charm. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is proud to present the return of The Texas Tenors, Friday night, January 20, at 7 p.m.
prescottenews.com
“Junior Bonner” Mini-Exhibit Opening at the Prescott Public Library – Sharlot Hall Museum
On January 17, The Sharlot Hall Museum will open a small exhibit in the Prescott Public Library’s viewery based on our recent storytelling event “Moment With Junior Bonner.” At the event, the museum collected the personal narratives of Prescottonians who experienced the making of the film. These stories paint a candid picture of Prescott, the ways it has changed since the making of the movie, and the thrill of meeting and interacting with the film’s stars.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Women’s Forum Highlights the Power of Example
Yavapai College & AAUW present the two-day forum, Jan. 27-28 Aspiring women need role models; successful women want to share their expertise; and every woman appreciates a community of like minds to draw wisdom and strength. Ideas, insights and stories will bond and inspire women of all ages this month, when the Yavapai College Foundation and the American Association of University Women’s Prescott Chapter present the Arizona Women’s Forum, Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus.
prescottenews.com
Lucy Leyva, Newest Prescott Valley Town Council member, is Sworn In
Prescott Valley Town Council’s newest Council member, Lucy Leyva, was sworn in at last night’s Study Session meeting. Council member Leyva was appointed by Town Council on December 21 to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Council member Kinsinger. Council member Leyva has been a Prescott...
prescottenews.com
Badgers Fly Past Coconino 74-44, Lady Badgers Fall On The Road
The Badgers lifted their record to (10-1) with a 74-44 win over the Coconino Panthers in the Badger Dome. The fans were treated to four Badger dunks, two by Zane Gaul, and one each by Jake Hilton and Uriah Tenette. Every Prescott player scored in the thirty point win. The...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
prescottenews.com
Lady Badgers Rebound Quickly 59-24: Libis sisters knocked down 7 three pointers
Zoe and Rayne Libis had their own little battle, as the two sisters drilled seven three pointers in a 59-24 blowout of the Coronado Dons in Scottsdale. The sophomore, Rayne edged senior Zoe 4-3 on the long range jumpers, but it was Zoe who won the scoring battle, 18 to 14.
Comments / 0