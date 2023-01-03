Read full article on original website
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 5 thru Jan 9
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. We recently saw some snow, check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt to see if more snow is expected.
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
Sedona Red Rock News
Data shows drought over in Yavapai County
The majority of Yavapai County is now out of drought, although it continues to sustain abnormally dry conditions. During the past month, drought affected 41,407 people in the county, or 19.6%, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. The year 2022 has been the 42nd driest year to date out of the past 128 years.
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
citysuntimes.com
Treasures await at Thieves Flea Market
Whether it’s looking for an eclectic home accessory, trying to track down the last piece in a collection or trying to get ahead of the next fashion trend, there’s a good chance it can be done at Thieves Market. Hosted the first Saturday of the month from October...
prescottenews.com
Badgers Fly Past Coconino 74-44, Lady Badgers Fall On The Road
The Badgers lifted their record to (10-1) with a 74-44 win over the Coconino Panthers in the Badger Dome. The fans were treated to four Badger dunks, two by Zane Gaul, and one each by Jake Hilton and Uriah Tenette. Every Prescott player scored in the thirty point win. The...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 3, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
prescottenews.com
Lucy Leyva, Newest Prescott Valley Town Council member, is Sworn In
Prescott Valley Town Council’s newest Council member, Lucy Leyva, was sworn in at last night’s Study Session meeting. Council member Leyva was appointed by Town Council on December 21 to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Council member Kinsinger. Council member Leyva has been a Prescott...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Women’s Forum Highlights the Power of Example
Yavapai College & AAUW present the two-day forum, Jan. 27-28 Aspiring women need role models; successful women want to share their expertise; and every woman appreciates a community of like minds to draw wisdom and strength. Ideas, insights and stories will bond and inspire women of all ages this month, when the Yavapai College Foundation and the American Association of University Women’s Prescott Chapter present the Arizona Women’s Forum, Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus.
prescottenews.com
Lady Badgers Rebound Quickly 59-24: Libis sisters knocked down 7 three pointers
Zoe and Rayne Libis had their own little battle, as the two sisters drilled seven three pointers in a 59-24 blowout of the Coronado Dons in Scottsdale. The sophomore, Rayne edged senior Zoe 4-3 on the long range jumpers, but it was Zoe who won the scoring battle, 18 to 14.
prescottenews.com
Singin’ Greats from the Lone Star State: Texas Tenors Return to YCPAC Friday, Jan. 20
They captured hearts on America’s Got Talent, then rode their roof-raising voices to international stardom! Now these three remarkable singers are returning to Prescott with generous helpings of classic songs, country, pop and cowboy charm. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is proud to present the return of The Texas Tenors, Friday night, January 20, at 7 p.m.
