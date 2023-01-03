ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT Covid transmission medium to high

By David Shapiro
 5 days ago

No matter where you are in Connecticut, you're in a place with an elevated risk of catching Covid.

Half of Connecticut's counties -- Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties -- are listed now by the Centers for Disease Control as having a high degree of Covid transmission.

The rest of Connecticut isn't doing that much better, with
Hartford, new London, Tolland and Windham counties at medium risk.

For those in Connecticut's high-risk counties, people should get tested and mask up indoors says the CDC.

Connecticut's test positivity rate is close to 16 percent now -- up by five percent in two weeks.

Bob Kish
5d ago

That’s right folks let’s mask up for another 2years. If their be all end all masks are as effective as they say they are And if only 1/2 the people wore masks this really would have ended back in 2020

