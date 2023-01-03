CT Covid transmission medium to high

No matter where you are in Connecticut, you're in a place with an elevated risk of catching Covid.

Half of Connecticut's counties -- Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties -- are listed now by the Centers for Disease Control as having a high degree of Covid transmission.

The rest of Connecticut isn't doing that much better, with

Hartford, new London, Tolland and Windham counties at medium risk.

For those in Connecticut's high-risk counties, people should get tested and mask up indoors says the CDC.

Connecticut's test positivity rate is close to 16 percent now -- up by five percent in two weeks.