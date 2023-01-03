ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney on Ice returns to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Disney on Ice is back in Las Vegas this weekend. This time, the skaters are going on a road trip to ring in the new year. Joining us in studio is professional skater, Marcus Mimidis.
PLANTERS NUTmobile makes pit stop at The Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It got nutty at The Neon Museum. The PLANTERS NUTmobile made its second pit stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. During the pop-up appearance, guests explored the giant nut-shaped vehicle and met MR. PEANUT himself, who also had samples. According to PLANTERS, the first peanut...
Resorts World axes free parking throughout its property garages

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Say goodbye to free parking at Resorts World. Free parking will only be available for Genting Rewards members as of January 4, 2023, says a spokesperson with the property. MORE ON NEWS 3 | From self-driving strollers to boats with self-docking: CES 2023 has it...
Healthy options for 'Dry January'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Normally getting your health back on track in the new year can be a drag. But now there are a ton of new ways to make it fun and healthy at the same time!. Here to talk to me about those creative options is registered dietitian nutritionist Roxana Ehsani.
3 hospitalized after emergency plane landing on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An airplane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A Da20 plane made a safe landing after encountering fuel issues in the northwest valley around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. The plane landed on the shoulder...
Local business provides CES coworking spaces

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
Man arrested after barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect following a barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas on Friday. The incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, as detectives attempted to find a wanted person, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email.
The Venetian hosts Lunar New Year celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian is hopping into the Year of the Rabbit with week-long Chinese New Year celebrations. The hotel is kicking off the new year with a 16-foot-tall Year of the Rabbit display. The display features a healthy and friendly rabbit surrounded by greenery and gold...
Las Vegas to see unstable housing market in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas housing market is trotting into 2023 a little cooler than it was through most of last year. According to a new report from Construction Coverage, the most unstable housing market of any large metropolitan area in the U.S. is Las Vegas. Statistics...
Bugs Bunny at The Symphony

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're a fan of live performance-- and "Looney tunes"-- you'll love what's happening this weekend at The Smith Center. Joining me now is George Daugherty, creator of 'Bugs Bunny at The Symphony.'
