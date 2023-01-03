Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Disney on Ice returns to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Disney on Ice is back in Las Vegas this weekend. This time, the skaters are going on a road trip to ring in the new year. Joining us in studio is professional skater, Marcus Mimidis.
news3lv.com
PLANTERS NUTmobile makes pit stop at The Neon Museum
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It got nutty at The Neon Museum. The PLANTERS NUTmobile made its second pit stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. During the pop-up appearance, guests explored the giant nut-shaped vehicle and met MR. PEANUT himself, who also had samples. According to PLANTERS, the first peanut...
news3lv.com
Nine week old puppy adopted after being found abandoned at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A happy ending for a nine-week-old puppy recently found abandoned at a Las Vegas airport. Penny was found alone in a carrier at an airline departure gate earlier this week at Harry Reid Airport. MORE ON NEWS 3 | The Animal Foundation shares update on...
news3lv.com
Resorts World axes free parking throughout its property garages
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Say goodbye to free parking at Resorts World. Free parking will only be available for Genting Rewards members as of January 4, 2023, says a spokesperson with the property. MORE ON NEWS 3 | From self-driving strollers to boats with self-docking: CES 2023 has it...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas housing market falls back to year-ago prices to close out 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas housing market returned to its 2021 prices to close out the year, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing family home sold this past December was $425,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reported Thursday. That's down 1.4%...
news3lv.com
Healthy options for 'Dry January'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Normally getting your health back on track in the new year can be a drag. But now there are a ton of new ways to make it fun and healthy at the same time!. Here to talk to me about those creative options is registered dietitian nutritionist Roxana Ehsani.
news3lv.com
Phlebotomist talks collecting DUI blood samples with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s just before 7:00 p.m. and broken glass litter West Charleston. A rear-end accident is quickly becoming something more. It's a possible DUI, and the clock is ticking. “For the most effective prosecution of a DUI case we need to get that evidentiary testing...
news3lv.com
3 hospitalized after emergency plane landing on US 95
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An airplane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A Da20 plane made a safe landing after encountering fuel issues in the northwest valley around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. The plane landed on the shoulder...
news3lv.com
Local business provides CES coworking spaces
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
news3lv.com
Man arrested after barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect following a barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas on Friday. The incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, as detectives attempted to find a wanted person, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email.
news3lv.com
The Venetian hosts Lunar New Year celebrations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian is hopping into the Year of the Rabbit with week-long Chinese New Year celebrations. The hotel is kicking off the new year with a 16-foot-tall Year of the Rabbit display. The display features a healthy and friendly rabbit surrounded by greenery and gold...
news3lv.com
'The List' creator Andrew Kiraly shares details on Las Vegas events calendar
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The List" is an events calendar created by locals and curated for locals. Creator Andrew Kiraly joined us to talk more about what you can find.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas to see unstable housing market in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas housing market is trotting into 2023 a little cooler than it was through most of last year. According to a new report from Construction Coverage, the most unstable housing market of any large metropolitan area in the U.S. is Las Vegas. Statistics...
news3lv.com
Bugs Bunny at The Symphony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're a fan of live performance-- and "Looney tunes"-- you'll love what's happening this weekend at The Smith Center. Joining me now is George Daugherty, creator of 'Bugs Bunny at The Symphony.'
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD), Behind the Blue, and the city of Las Vegas, invited the community to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a day recognized nationwide to express gratitude to the men and women who serve in law enforcement. On Saturday,...
news3lv.com
From self-driving strollers to boats with self-docking: CES 2023 has it all
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The most advanced technology in the world is now on display here in Las Vegas for Day One of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). There is no shortage of cool technology, with 3200 exhibitors at this year’s show. Our News 3 crew saw a...
news3lv.com
Tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly talks best gadgets unveiled at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From flying cars to laptops that fold like origami, some of the most jaw-dropping technology in the world is being unveiled this week right here in Las Vegas. Tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly is at CES and joined us to share her highlights.
news3lv.com
Police search for vehicle involved in deadly New Year's Eve shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking help finding a vehicle involved in a shooting that left one dead on New Year's Eve. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle colliding with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. on Dec.31. Upon arrival,...
news3lv.com
Wynn Nightlife hosting auditions for upcoming summer season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wynn Nightlife is getting ready to host auditions for their hottest nightclubs. Here to talk about what you need to do to audition is the general manager of XS Nightclub, Alvin Young.
