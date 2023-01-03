RICHMOND - Many communities are still cleaning up and assessing damage from the storms that have already come through, hoping the next round of weather doesn't make things worse. One of them is Point Richmond, where a crack in a hillside forced the evacuation of 15 homes in the Seacliff Neighborhood. ﻿ It was last weekend's big rain storm. Someone walking a trail was sharp enough to notice the crack in the hillside, and know that it was absolutely something that needed to be reported. Just about a week later now they have covered that break in the ground with...

RICHMOND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO