People on the Move: Tiverton Land Trust Names First Program Manager, RI Free Clinic’s New Board

PLEASE HELP SPREAD THE WORD – RI YWCA JOB SEARCH
YWCA Rhode Island is Conducting a Search for a new CEO. Long-term leader Deborah L. Perry will step down effective July 31, 2023, in pursuit of a new opportunity. YWCA Rhode Island Board of Directors seeks a Chief Executive Officer to continue building upon the remarkable 155-year history, impact, and influence of YWCA Rhode Island.
Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Philip Chan
Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss post-holiday illnesses and the new coronavirus variant.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Pawtucket problem well known to city. Housing czar report. City updates.
Homelessness issue is not restricted to the capital city of Providence. In the last few days encampments have been taken down in Woonsocket and in Warwick. And talk has been happening about the long-standing homelessness issue in Pawtucket. Homelessness in Pawtucket. Reports of “encampments” in Slater Park were clarified by...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: These five historic sites are the most endangered in 2023
Well, here we are again, with our 22nd attempt to tally up the most endangered historic sites in our fair town for the new year. In the previous years we have seen our share of successes promoting and preserving these special places, and sadly our share of failures too. 2022 was largely a “holding pattern” year, too be sure, with a decision for the Wickford Elementary school building’s reuse plan being stymied by a lawsuit and the inexorably slow-motion path forward for the Brown Street Library building causing a collective sense of anxiety in the extended community of those who care about historic places. On the plus side, the Town Hall on Boston Neck Road looks fantastic and after six dark years is now serving our community once again. Well, there’s no telling what this year will bring; so, with no further ado, here are the places in North Kingstown that we all need to think up about.
GoLocalProv
RI Social Justice Activist John D. Glasheen Dies at 85
John D. Glasheen, 85, died of liver cancer on January 2, 2023, at his home in Usquepaugh (West Kingston), Rhode Island. John was a husband, father, lifelong social justice activist and appreciator of live music, especially jazz and blues. He was executive director of Rhode Island’s South County Community Action Program in the 1990s and taught in Brown University’s education department in the 1970s. In the last weeks of his life, family and friends had gathered close to give comfort and share their love and appreciation of John with him and his wife Susan Strakosch.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
GoLocalProv
The Elegance of Weed: Mother Earth–Architecture Critic Morgan
Now that cannabis sales are legal in Rhode Island, a “newly licensed compassion center” speaks for the marijuana industry. If the Mother Earth Wellness store in Pawtucket is any indication, Mary Jane has gone mainstream, even upscale. It is remarkable how a well-designed image–a new logo, a handsome building, or thoughtful interior layout–can change our perception of a previously illegal product and the once unwholesome reputation of its merchants.
ABC6.com
DEM announces 2023 Ocean State beach parking passes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced their state beach parking pass for the 2023 season. Terry Gray, director of the R.I. DEM said the passes allow for quicker entry into beach lots during the busy summer season. “It might seem counterintuitive to...
whatsupnewp.com
New $46 million Air National Guard HQ to modernize Rhode Island’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset
The Rhode Island Air National Guard is set to receive a new $46 million headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, thanks to funding secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed. The state-of-the-art complex will replace the current 81-year-old facility, modernizing the base of operations for the 143rd...
GoLocalProv
2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions
Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, sending prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week,...
‘An alarming trend’: More antisemitic flyers crop up in Providence
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found strewn about a Providence neighborhood Friday morning.
ABC6.com
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
GoLocalProv
Classical Parent Raises Concerns That Families Found Out at “11th Hour” of PPSD’s Midterm Changes
Parents in Providence say they just found out this week that upcoming midterm assessments for Math and English, which count toward students' grades, were standardized by the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) — as the testing begins in less than two weeks. For some parents at Classical High School...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
ABC6.com
Police: Fairhaven Bridge in New Bedford temporarily closed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown Town Council considers building the first roundabout at Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise intersection
The Town of Middletown is considering building a roundabout at the intersection of Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise avenues. The 90-foot, single-lane roundabout is being proposed as a way to improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians, and to create a new gateway to the Sachuest Beaches. At a Town...
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
