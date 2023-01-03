ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

People on the Move: Tiverton Land Trust Names First Program Manager, RI Free Clinic’s New Board

mybackyardnews.com

PLEASE HELP SPREAD THE WORD – RI YWCA JOB SEARCH

YWCA Rhode Island is Conducting a Search for a new CEO. Long-term leader Deborah L. Perry will step down effective July 31, 2023, in pursuit of a new opportunity. YWCA Rhode Island Board of Directors seeks a Chief Executive Officer to continue building upon the remarkable 155-year history, impact, and influence of YWCA Rhode Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: These five historic sites are the most endangered in 2023

Well, here we are again, with our 22nd attempt to tally up the most endangered historic sites in our fair town for the new year. In the previous years we have seen our share of successes promoting and preserving these special places, and sadly our share of failures too. 2022 was largely a “holding pattern” year, too be sure, with a decision for the Wickford Elementary school building’s reuse plan being stymied by a lawsuit and the inexorably slow-motion path forward for the Brown Street Library building causing a collective sense of anxiety in the extended community of those who care about historic places. On the plus side, the Town Hall on Boston Neck Road looks fantastic and after six dark years is now serving our community once again. Well, there’s no telling what this year will bring; so, with no further ado, here are the places in North Kingstown that we all need to think up about.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

RI Social Justice Activist John D. Glasheen Dies at 85

John D. Glasheen, 85, died of liver cancer on January 2, 2023, at his home in Usquepaugh (West Kingston), Rhode Island. John was a husband, father, lifelong social justice activist and appreciator of live music, especially jazz and blues. He was executive director of Rhode Island’s South County Community Action Program in the 1990s and taught in Brown University’s education department in the 1970s. In the last weeks of his life, family and friends had gathered close to give comfort and share their love and appreciation of John with him and his wife Susan Strakosch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WUPE

MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
GoLocalProv

The Elegance of Weed: Mother Earth–Architecture Critic Morgan

Now that cannabis sales are legal in Rhode Island, a “newly licensed compassion center” speaks for the marijuana industry. If the Mother Earth Wellness store in Pawtucket is any indication, Mary Jane has gone mainstream, even upscale. It is remarkable how a well-designed image–a new logo, a handsome building, or thoughtful interior layout–can change our perception of a previously illegal product and the once unwholesome reputation of its merchants.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

DEM announces 2023 Ocean State beach parking passes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced their state beach parking pass for the 2023 season. Terry Gray, director of the R.I. DEM said the passes allow for quicker entry into beach lots during the busy summer season. “It might seem counterintuitive to...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions

Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, sending prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week,...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC6.com

East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Fairhaven Bridge in New Bedford temporarily closed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

