As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Bengals Wideout Tyler Boyd Slams Bart Scott For Tee Higgins Take
Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, like so many others, was perturbed by Bart Scott’s assessment of Monday night’s Damar Hamlin incident. By all accounts, Hamlin was the victim of a freak accident that left the Bills safety fighting for his life after suffering cardiac arrest. Scott, however, believes Tee Higgins’ approach to his collision with Hamlin left the 24-year-old exposed to far more damage than there should have been.
Patriots Practice Report: Two Key Players Return As Bills Game Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s practice provided great news for the banged-up New England Patriots. Cornerback Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith both were on the field after missing all of last week and Wednesday due to concussions. Both players now seemingly have great chances of playing in Sunday’s scheduled game between the Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Patriots Leaning On These Two Coaches After Damar Hamlin Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — As the New England Patriots navigate the aftermath of Monday night’s frightening scene in Cincinnati, head coach Bill Belichick has leaned on two of his players-turned-coaches to guide the team. Addressing reporters Thursday for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on...
Jimmy Garoppolo To Patriots? Jason McIntyre Makes Bold NFL Prediction
Mac Jones’ second-year regression with the Patriots leaves open the door for continued quarterback debate in New England. And you know what that means? The Jimmy Garoppolo speculation almost certainly will pick back up this NFL offseason, assuming the veteran QB leaves the San Francisco 49ers. Colin Cowherd and...
Two Stadiums ‘In Conversation’ To Host Possible Neutral Site AFC Title Game
The NFL officially gave its answer Friday on what to do about the AFC playoffs after canceling the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC Championship Game could be held at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of regular-season games, and with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs being the two favorites in the conference, it’s a very plausible scenario that the title contest occurs at neither team’s home field.
Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Ruled OUT for Week 18 vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. It was an underwhelming rookie regular season for Skyy Moore. The second-round pick is currently sixth on the team’s depth chart, and it feels like there is no guarantee he is on the roster on opening day in 2023. The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a victory against the Raiders on Saturday, which would give Moore an extra week to get right ahead of their postseason push.
How NFL Plans To Show Support For Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Week 18
The NFL will continue to show support for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this weekend. The league on Friday announced a series of activations that will take place in Week 18, with all 32 teams having the option to participate as Hamlin continues to recover from the terrifying injury he suffered Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Patriots Captains Laud Bill Belichick’s Leadership In Tough Week
It’s been a much different game week than normal for the New England Patriots given the significant circumstances regarding the improved health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. And as the Patriots and the rest of the league try to process Hamlin needing to be resuscitated after suffering cardiac...
NFC Playoff Scenarios for Week 18
Six NFC teams have punched their ticket to the postseason, including three from the East: the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3), Dallas Cowboys (12-4), and New York Giants (9-6-1). The Minnesota Vikings (12-4), San Francisco 49ers (12-4), and Tampa Bay Bucs (8-8) have clinched their divisions. That leaves three teams competing for...
NFL Week 18 Saturday Picks: Titans Still Have Some Fight Left
The NFL regular season wraps up this weekend, so let’s try to finish off the season strong with Saturday?s two marquee games. We’ll start with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. Under 52 Total Points (-105, DraftKings) Both teams come into Saturday night’s game trending...
Bettor Makes Crazy, Longshot Super Bowl Wager On Patriots
The NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape, and the field will be set after Week 18, but that hasn’t stopped people from placing big bets. That’s what a person reportedly did at DraftKings Sportsbook, where they bet $4,800 on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl at 150-1 odds, according to Ben Fawkes of VSiN. The bet would win $720,000.
Patriots Have Perfect Attendance At Final Regular-Season Practice
FOXBORO, Mass. — Every member of the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster was present and participating Friday at the team’s final practice of the regular season. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux returned to practice after sitting out Thursday with an illness. The only players absent Friday were linebacker Terez Hall and defensive back Brad Hawkins, who are on the practice squad.
