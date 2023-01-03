A micro-mobile machine that's more than meets the eye. CES is the birthplace of exciting concepts and unorthodox gadgets. Not all of them actually make it to market, testing the limits of what is possible. But now and then, there’s something so simply innovative and charming you can’t help but want it to succeed. To me, one of the most emblematic products of that sentiment is the Icoma Tatamel e-bike; a fully customizable electric motorbike that folds up into the size of a briefcase.

16 HOURS AGO