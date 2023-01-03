Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Best of CES 2023 Awards: The best products from the show
We've sifted through the deluge of CES 2023 announcements and products to bring you the very best. CES is back in force. Hundreds of companies have used the opportunity to launch new products, ranging from wildly innovative to barely iterative, across every vertical you can imagine. At Android Authority, we’ve once again sifted through the deluge of announcements and products to bring you the very best. Let’s run down through our Best of CES 2023 Awards.
Android Authority
The Pixel's January software update has broken auto Bluetooth pairing for some
The issue appears to be affecting Bluetooth pairing on a number of vehicles. Google’s January software update for its Pixel phones has gone live. Reports are coming in suggesting that the recent update has broken auto Bluetooth pairing. The issue appears to be affecting a few auto brands including...
Android Authority
OnePlus could be getting close to launching its rumored tablet
This would be the company's first tablet if true. Rumor suggests that OnePlus is working on a new tablet. The rumor claims the tablet is currently being tested in India. The tablet is believed to be codenamed “Aries” and could launch sooner than later. A new challenger appears...
Android Authority
The Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet has a huge screen and an equally huge price
The 14.5-inch display is certainly on the large side of tablet screen sizes. The Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet has been announced at CES 2023. The 14.5-inch tablet will come with Android 13 out of the box, with three OS updates promised. It will have a starting price of $1,199 and...
Android Authority
Samsung projects lowest profits in 8 years owing to weak smartphone demand
The world's largest phone maker is not immune to the global economic slump. Samsung is projecting its lowest quarterly profit in eight years. The slump comes from a weakened demand for chips and smartphones. Samsung blames the current global economic situation, high cost of living, and rising interest rates for...
Android Authority
Poll: Do you display your digital photos around the house?
Do you use digital frames or smart displays to show off your pictures around the house? Or do you prefer to print them?. Almost all of us have extensive digital photo libraries, be it via a cloud storage service like Google Photos or on your smartphone’s local storage. But are these photos something you forget about or do you make an effort to display them around the house?
Android Authority
Dual-screen laptop with a color e-ink display? Meet the ThinkPad Plus Twist
The Twist plays double duty: on one side you get a normal OLED display, on the other you get a color e-ink. The Lenovo ThinkPad Plus Twist has been announced at CES 2023. The laptop features a standard OLED display as well as a 12-inch color e-ink display. The design...
Android Authority
E Ink interview: Low-power displays are what the world needs right now
Tim O’Malley from E Ink shares details about the company's cooperation with BMW and more. At CES 2023, we interviewed the Assistant Vice President of E Ink, Tim O’Malley. The company is well-known in the tech world and produces e-ink displays that are used in e-readers, laptops, wearables, phones, and many other products.
Android Authority
Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring
Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
Android Authority
Ring announces Car Cam to give your car more security
Ring's Car Cam is expected to launch in February. Ring’s latest product is a camera for your car called the Car Cam. Car Cam can provide real-time alerts to your phone when it detects an event. The device comes with a built-in microphone and speaker so you can speak...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📡 From cellular to satellite
Satellite connectivity for Android is going mainstream, Galaxy S23 leaks again, and more tech news you want to read. 🌞 Good morning, dear readers. I woke up today to read what I can easily say is the millionth article with a headline that starts with “Netizens say…” Is it safe to say I don’t give a flying duck about what these so-called “Netizens” think or say? Most of it is garbage anyways. On another note, here’s some real tech news, with a pinch of fun fluff at the end.
Android Authority
CSA interview: Matter will drastically improve your smart home experience
CSA's Chris LaPré shares details on what Matter is, which devices it supports, and what's to come in the near future. At CES 2023, we had the pleasure of talking to Chris LaPré, who is the Head of Technology at CSA (Connectivity Standards Alliance), the organization behind the newly-launched Matter networking protocol.
Android Authority
Icoma Tatamel hands-on: A mini transformable e-bike
A micro-mobile machine that's more than meets the eye. CES is the birthplace of exciting concepts and unorthodox gadgets. Not all of them actually make it to market, testing the limits of what is possible. But now and then, there’s something so simply innovative and charming you can’t help but want it to succeed. To me, one of the most emblematic products of that sentiment is the Icoma Tatamel e-bike; a fully customizable electric motorbike that folds up into the size of a briefcase.
Android Authority
Leaked press renders of the Galaxy S23 series colors show green, pink, and more
Samsung appears to be going with an "all muted, all the time" strategy this year. Press renders have leaked that allegedly show the Samsung Galaxy S23 colors. It appears there will be green, pink, black, and white models. The colors all appear quite muted. It’s very likely that Samsung will...
Android Authority
How to rotate your screen on Android
When things are going sideways, you can always lock your screen. The majority of mobile apps available on Android are available for use in portrait or landscape mode. This is to say you can view content horizontally or vertically. Typically, you just tilt your phone to the side to rotate the screen. However, if this isn’t working for you, there’s an easy fix. Let’s go over how to rotate your screen on Android.
Android Authority
The JBL Bar 1300X is like a full surround sound system, but in a soundbar
It's a soundbar when you need it and a full surround system when you want a little more. The JBL Bar 1300X landed at CES 2023. This modular system has two detachable rear speakers for when you want that full surround experience. The soundbar goes for $1,700 and will be...
Comments / 0