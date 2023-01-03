Read full article on original website
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
hypebeast.com
Facebook Gaming Puts Streamer MissesMae and Pro Skater Robert Neal to the Trick Shot Challenge
The gaming world has advanced so much that it’s able to mimic real-life situations, especially in the world of sports. Essentially, video games can be used to perfect old skills and try out new tricks. Bridging the gap between real and virtual worlds, Facebook Gaming presents a new series pitting gamers against real-life professionals to go head to head in virtual and IRL trick challenges.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios’ Musubi Bags Get a Textured Update for SS23
Whether it be ready-to-wear pieces or eye-catching accessories, Acne Studios succeeds in presenting multifaceted cultural wonder. In this vain, the Stockholm-based brand has updated its Japanese-inspired Musubi bags for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Making its debut in 2017, the Musubi bag is inspired by the knot style of traditional Japanese...
hypebeast.com
Brecht Wright Gander Looks to the Heavens for Handcrafted Collection
New Jersey-based designer Brecht Wright Gander has unveiled a series of wooden furniture pieces, which each take on a drippy, organic form carved from curly maple. Named “Knowledge of All Dark Things”, the pieces feature inlays inspired by a 16th-century alphabet devised in order to communicate with angels known as the “angelic script”.
hypebeast.com
adidas and Thom Browne Go to Court and Kering Q4 Forecasts Declining Numbers in This Week’s Top Fashion News
Kicking off the new year, fashion presented a diverse mix of business dealings, creative director changes and new collaboration launches. If anything, it revealed the forthcoming year in fashion is set to include a wide array of discussion-worthy moments big and small. and Thom Browne appeared in court regarding their...
hypebeast.com
Layer Up This Winter With Nike Sportswear's Clean Air Bomber Jackets
As temperatures take a dip this winter season, it’s key that you keep your wardrobe stocked with outerwear pieces to help you move comfortably through the cold. Thankfully,. has strategized around its consumer needs by producing new bomber jackets through its Sportswear label. Revealed via stunning lifestyle imagery from...
hypebeast.com
Are Stüssy and Timberland Cooking Up a Collaborative Boot for 2023?
True Stüssy heads will remember some of the streetwear imprint’s more humble collaborations, such as those with Timberland. Hypebeast’s archives uncovered pairs from 2009, with the collaborative efforts continuing each year until it ended in 2014 with the Fall/Winter 2014 series of 6 Inch Boots. Now, images circulating online imply that the two may be coming back together again in 2023, taking on one of the brand’s core hiking silhouettes.
hypebeast.com
Take a look Inside the Laundry Holiday/Yoshio Ice Cream Concept Space
Japanese firm Suppose Design Office has dreamed up a new space in Shikokuchuo City, Japan which looks to transform a troublesome task into a fun and worthwhile activity. Aiming to be a good neighbor to everyone, the team renovates a laundromat found in an old warehouse space into a fun hybrid concept offering laundry services alongside a cafe and ice cream stall.
hypebeast.com
The New Balance 550 Receives "Team Royal" Touches
Following the reveal of the “Turtledove” colorway accented with hints of mint green, New Balance gears up for the year ahead with the release of several in-line colorways of its popular 550 model. In addition, the Boston-based imprint now primes the silhouette in a sport-ready “Team Royal” palette.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the UNION x Air Jordan 1 KO Low
Update: Following our first look at the pair, on-foot shots of the UNION x Air Jordan 1 KO Low have now been shared, revealing repeating “UN/LA” text in black beneath the Velcro base of the Swooshes. A release date of January 27 remains expected, however, stay tuned for official information and imagery from Nike and check out the full story below.
hypebeast.com
Welcome To Kim Jones and Eli Russel Linnetz's World of “California Couture”
For Kim Jones, a collaboration with ERL represents two worlds colliding: “You have french high fashion on one hand, and an archetypal American universe on the other,” he tells Hypebeast. “California Couture” is how those worlds interpret Dior.”. The new collection blends the two brands together...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following the release of the , HBX Archives is back with a plethora of outerwear, apparel and accessories. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
hypebeast.com
A Nike Dunk Low "Kentucky Alternate” Colorway is Coming Soon
Will continue cooking up batches of its Dunk Low models in 2023, with several colorways already rumored to hit shelves in the coming weeks. From various “Year of the Rabbit” renditions to a pair fitted with fishhook Swooshes, the Nike Dunk Low is now previewed in a “Kentucky Alternate” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Onitsuka Tiger Celebrates Year of the Rabbit With Fluffy MEXICO 66
To reign in the lunar new year, Onitsuka Tiger joins in the festivities with a special edition spin on its signature MEXICO 66™ silhouette. Inspired by next year’s Zodiac, the Rabbit, the upcoming pairs arrive in a clean mix of “Cream” and “Birch” across the recycled leather uppers. Additional fluffy faux fur lining runs along the tiger stripes on the lateral and medial sides while soft gold branding appears on the tongue tab and heel flaps. Rounding out the look are bright red OrthoLite™ insoles decorated with mismatched “20” and “23” accents.
hypebeast.com
Benny Gold and the HUF x Nike Air Force 1 “Hufquake” for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Benny Gold has wisdom and a perspective that you can only accrue after spending decades in the industry. He’s a bonafide veteran of streetwear culture who was born and raised in Key West, Florida and migrated to San Francisco in the late ‘90s to tap into the city’s booming skateboarding and creative scenes. Gold earned respect from the industry and its once-niche audience through his design work for Stüssy, creating HUF’s original logo and initial in-house collections, running his eponymous label for 12 years and designing.
hypebeast.com
The New Balance 2002R “Nightwatch Green” Receives Removable Pouches
2020 saw New Balance reintroduce its popular 2002R model, giving the lifestyle sneaker various colorways and unique makeovers ever since. One renewed interpretation arrived last year, featuring removable pouches fashioned in a signature grey palette — and now the Boston-based imprint is adding similar mesh pockets to another colorway, dubbed “Midnight Green.”
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft "Atmosphere"
Hot off the heels of dropping in its classic “Chicago” colorway, the Air Jordan 2 is making its way back into the spotlight this week with a preview of a new installment. Teased by way of early imagery, the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft “Atmosphere” has now popped up on the sneaker community’s radar.
hypebeast.com
Inside Dior x ERL's Dover Street Market London Pop-Up
X ERL is finally here, and last night Kim Jones and Eli Russell Linnetz took their “California Couture” collection to the hallowed halls of Dover Street Market London. Taking over the ground floor entrance space for the majority of January, Dior and ERL welcome you into a rainbow of colors — and that’s not just the clothes. While light blue Saddle Bags sit alongside miniature hot pink and large tinsel-fuzz examples all dazzling with gold chains on show, with jumpers that combine purple crystals with splashes of white and hoodies sporting waves of glitter, it’s the structures that house the clothes that really shine at DSML.
hypebeast.com
The UNDERCOVER and VERDY Capsule is Launching Later This Week
UNDERCOVER and VERDY are back with another capsule collaboration to kick off the new year. The two prolific Japanese streetwear brands are coming together for the release of their new collection later this week. The collection features key comfort-focused pieces including a chore windbreaker jacket in maroon that sees co-branding...
hypebeast.com
Fendi and Tiffany & Co. Release Sterling Silver Baguette Bag
In September of 2022 during NYFW, Fendi made waves with a special fashion show that celebrated the 25th anniversary of its signature Baguette bag. Now, the Rome-based luxury house is continuing the celebration with a sterling silver Baguette bag in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. Crafted by a group of...
