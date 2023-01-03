X ERL is finally here, and last night Kim Jones and Eli Russell Linnetz took their “California Couture” collection to the hallowed halls of Dover Street Market London. Taking over the ground floor entrance space for the majority of January, Dior and ERL welcome you into a rainbow of colors — and that’s not just the clothes. While light blue Saddle Bags sit alongside miniature hot pink and large tinsel-fuzz examples all dazzling with gold chains on show, with jumpers that combine purple crystals with splashes of white and hoodies sporting waves of glitter, it’s the structures that house the clothes that really shine at DSML.

