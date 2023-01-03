ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii hopes to draw more blood -- and interest in phlebotomy careers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month -- not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply but also the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood -- others are drawn to them -- and their ability to save lives.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Hawaii Island house sales

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
hawaiinewsnow.com

'Spectacular': Crowds flock to Kilauea summit as eruption resumes

HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023) Five people were displaced after a house fire in Makaha overnight. Incredible aerial video shows lava flowing inside of Halemaumau crater. Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 6,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Howard looks at Big Island home sale numbers for 2022. Oahu drivers urged to pay parking meters with coins as hundreds unable to accept card...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kilauea resumes eruption at summit crater after nearly month-long pause

KHON2

‘Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha’ Danny Kaleikini dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Danny Kaleikini, who captivated audiences for decades on stage and in radio, TV and film, has passed away peacefully this morning. The entertainer died at 85 years old in a hospice. Kaleikini was born on Oct. 10, 1937, and raised on Hawaiian Homestead Land in Papakolea. His journey as a professional […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flames destroy a Wailua home causing $880K in damages

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are without a home after a fire on Kauai Friday morning. Kauai firefighters put out the house fire in the Wailua Homesteads area along Olohena Road. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Crews from Lihue, Kaiakea and Kapaa fire stations responded. Fire crews remained on scene...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023)

Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. The current eruption within Halemaumau Crater has created an immense lava lake, spanning about 300 acres. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Kilauea...
BEAT OF HAWAII

This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii

Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
