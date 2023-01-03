Effective: 2023-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO