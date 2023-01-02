Read full article on original website
Trying to Make Sense of This as Two More Oklahoma State Players Go Portal
STILLWATER – Two more Oklahoma State players have entered the transfer portal, the second and third in two days. Sophomore receiver Bryson Green and red-shirt senior defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka are the latest Cowboys to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining receiver John Paul Richardson, who entered into the portal on Tuesday.
Oklahoma State Picks Up Another Cabbiness
STILLWATER – With three starting caliber wide receivers having gone in the NCAA Transfer Portal in the past 24 hours as of midday on Jan. 4 there likely weren’t going to be any trumpets for the commitment from a preferred walk-on candidate at the position. I can tell you that Cason Cabbiness is quality prospect that did have offers from multiple Division II schools and if his brother is an indicator then he will be welcomed and appreciated inside the Cowboys program.
Oklahoma State Extends PWO Offer to In-State Standout Kirk Francis
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has extended a preferred walk-on offer to Metro Christian standout quarterback, Kirk Francis. He currently holds offers from UCO, Drake, East Central, Fort Hays State, Houston Christian, Missouri Southern and Southeast Missouri State. He also holds a PWO offer from Memphis, which was extended on...
There Goes Another in the Portal in Speedster Stephon Johnson Jr.
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State football continues to see its receiver corps continue to be dismantled as Tuesday Oklahoma State lost John Paul Richardson and early Wednesday outside receiver Bryson Green. Now, the Cowboys have lost speedy freshman Stephon Johnson Jr., who helped provide the biggest play offensively for the Pokes in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl as he took a quick pass and serpentined his way 84-yards for a Guaranteed Rate Bowl record scoring pass of 84-yards.
Armstrong Update and Other Options for Oklahoma State
STILLWATER – An update on Oklahoma State’s pursuit of a quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal is that the candidates are shrinking. There has always been the number one candidate in former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The help wanted description is very exact on the Cowboys part. They are looking for exactly what they had in Spencer Sanders. The profile is for an experienced quarterback with one year left of eligibility.
Oklahoma State Sees Climb in NCAA NET Rankings Following Win Over WVU
STILLWATER – Monday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena was an important night for Oklahoma State. Maybe not in the sense that it would decide the remainder of conference play for the Pokes, considering there’s still more than two months of league play left, but from the standpoint of they needed a good bounce back from Saturday’s loss to Kansas.
Oklahoma State Offers Bowling Green Transfer Receiver Tyrone Broden
STILLWATER – Don’t let the December signing period fool you, Oklahoma State is still very much active in the transfer portal. The latest offer from the Pokes’ coaching staff is to former Bowling Green receiver, Tyrone Broden. Broden checks in at 6-7, 210-pounds and is originally out...
Oklahoma State Receiver John Paul Richardson Enters Transfer Portal
STILLWATER – Another Oklahoma State starter has entered the transfer portal. Pokes Report has confirmed that Cowboy sophomore receiver John Paul Richardson has entered his name into the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports. This comes exactly one week after the Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to Wisconsin...
Oklahoma State Claims Team Title, Three Champions at Southern Scuffle
Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Oklahoma State wrestling team captured its third team Southern Scuffle title in program history, led by the three top-seeded Cowboys who won individual titles, including Daton Fix, Dustin Plott and Travis Wittlake. The Cowboys' 181 points is the third most OSU has ever scored at...
