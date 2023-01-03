How the NFL decided to postpone Bengals-Bills following Damar Hamlin’s collapse on field

The NFL has an emergency action plan in place at every NFL stadium for situations such as what took place at Paycor Stadium on Monday night .

When Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field , he was administered CPR for nearly 10 minutes before an ambulance took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Given the severity of Hamlin’s condition and the emotions of players and coaches on the field, a decision regarding the status of the game needed to be made.

Jason Williams: Questions, emotions swirl about Damar Hamlin's injury. Just stop, wait, pray

'That was horrible to see': Bengals, Bills fans gather at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in support of Damar Hamlin

Here’s how the NFL came to the decision to postpone Monday Night Football game

The health of Hamlin was at the forefront of the decision.

There is a level-one trauma center identified for each games site per the NFL's emergency action plan. In this case, it was the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. There is an ambulance and an airway management physician at every stadium in the NFL.

When the ambulance left the scene, referee Shawn Smith asked both head coaches if they wanted to go to their respective locker rooms to discuss what they wanted to do moving forward.

The initial thought was never about resuming the game, according to NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

“What was most important was that it wasn't about proceeding with the game,” Vincent said. “Frankly, that aspect never crossed my mind or their mind internally.”

Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor and several players, including quarterback Joe Burrow, walked to the Bills’ locker room to discuss with Buffalo’s head coach Sean McDermott and their players. Collectively, both teams made the decision to postpone the game. This was when the league was notified of the teams’ decision.

“As we communicate with medical staff, constant communication obviously with the commissioner,” Vincent said. “But our pulse was ... both Sean (McDermott) and Coach Taylor as they were coming in and out of their locker room. It was fluid and things were changing by the minute. Emotions you can imagine in both locker rooms and I commend both of those coaches. Tough situation to go back in and look at 53 men in the locker room and not that they asked but just to try and calm people down. It was obvious on the phone with them that the emotions were extremely high.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was not on site for the game but was watching live, was in communication with Vincent and everyone else who was part of the decision-making process.

No truth to rumor that Bengals and Bills were told to start warming up again

For a brief moment, it looked like players for both teams were starting to move around and get loose again. This signaled the game might resume.

Then, rumors started to swirl that the referees told each team they would have five minutes to get warmed up again. Those conversations never took place, according to Vincent, who adamantly shut down the rumor.

“I’m not sure where that came from,” Vincent said. “Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up. The only thing that we asked was that Shawn (the referee) communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best. So, I’m not sure where that came from – five minutes warm up never, never crossed my mind, personally. And I was the one – I’m saying “I” not to be selfish, but the one that was communicating with the commissioner. We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive, and that’s not a place that we should ever be in."

What’s the latest on the Bills?

The league was told the Bills would be heading back to Buffalo on Monday night, with some players staying behind in Cincinnati to be close to Hamlin.

“We were notified that the team would be returning back to Buffalo, I believe it was right before midnight,” Vincent said. “There were a handful of players that wanted to stay back with their teammate, and then there were others that have planned on returning back to Orchard Park.”

No news on if Bengals vs. Bills will be made up

The NFL has no update on whether Bengals-Bills will be made up this season. There is only one week left in the regular season making this a difficult scenario to schedule.

“There’s nothing in consideration right now,” Jeff Miller, NFL EVP of communications, public affairs and policy said. “Our concern is for the player and his well-being. At the appropriate time, I’m sure that we’ll have a conversation around the next steps regarding the game.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How the NFL decided to postpone Bengals-Bills following Damar Hamlin’s collapse on field