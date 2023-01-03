Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Related
New Year’s Eve Shooting Suspect Caught on Camera In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in the shooting of an adult man on New Year’s Eve. Police were flagged down shortly before 10:30 pm to investigate a shooting at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street in Southwest D.C. They discovered an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting or the identity of the suspect, please take no action but call The post New Year’s Eve Shooting Suspect Caught on Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Suspects Who Shot Woman Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying two suspects and a person of interest involved in the shooting of a woman early Monday morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after midnight, police found an adult woman with a single gunshot wound while investigating the report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Spring Road. The woman was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this shooting or the identity of the suspects, please take no action but call The post D.C. Suspects Who Shot Woman Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police release photo of murder suspects in Wednesday shooting incident
BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old boy was shot dead four others were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. On Thursday, the Baltimore Police Department released a photo of the suspects fleeing the scene. A gun can be seen in the hand of one of the suspects. The shooting took place outside the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in the area of the Popeye’s and Rita’s stores. Two suspects emerged to fire approximately 20 shots at the group of high school students. Deanta Dorsey, 16, was killed in the shooting. Anyone knowing the identity The post Baltimore police release photo of murder suspects in Wednesday shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a November murder within the city in November that resulted in the death of Michael Jackson. It’s not Michael Jackson, the now-deceased former superstar, but Michael Jackson, a 25-year-old Baltimore man, was murdered on November 16th in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street. The suspect, 36-year-old Melvin Moore, a homeless man is known to frequent the Westside Shopping Center and Pigtown area of South Baltimore. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melvin Moore is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting
GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the arrest of Demetrius Lamar Wallace, 44, for a shooting that took place inside a Tall Pines Court apartment. According to police, on Wednesday, at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. “While en route, officers learned that gunshots were heard and a black male suspect had broken through a window into an apartment,” AACPD said in a statement. “As officers were approaching the building, they observed the suspect climbing out of The post Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen reported missing in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD – In an effort to locate a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring, detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are seeking assistance from the public. Damary Hernandez was last seen in the 20 block of Valleyfield Court on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 6:50 p.m. Hernandez is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of a heart on her right rib. Hernandez was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, white tank top, black jeans and The post Teen reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Tried A New Policing Trick To Curb Violent Crime — And Quickly Got Results
Trevor Schakohl on January 5, 2023 WASHINGTON, D.C. – Authorities in Washington, DC, launched a task force six months ago in an effort to reduce violence in multiple nightlife centers. As a result, violent crime in those areas has decreased. During the month of June, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the Nightlife Task Force, led by the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), would be addressing busy nightlife corridors on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition to police and Department of Transportation personnel, the task force includes firefighters, emergency services personnel, and alcohol regulators, The post D.C. Tried A New Policing Trick To Curb Violent Crime — And Quickly Got Results appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 24-year-old man was found shot by Baltimore police officers and was rushed to an area hospital yesterday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The 24-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. At this time, police have not identified a suspect or determined a motive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2466 The post 24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
12-year-old who brought gun to school will face no charges due to criminal justice reform
FT. MEADE, MD – A 12-year-old student brought a handgun, with a loaded magazine and loose ammunition his backpack to school on Thursday, but Maryland’s Juvenile Justice Reform Bill (HB 0459) is preventing police and prosecutors from filing charges. According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the child will not face any criminal charges, setting a bad precedent for other juveniles and risking the safety of students at schools across the state. According to police, the School Resource Officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a The post 12-year-old who brought gun to school will face no charges due to criminal justice reform appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police issue alert for 15-year-old who went missing before Christmas
Gaithersburg, MD– The Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) of the Montgomery County Department of Police is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a 15-year-old male who has been missing since last Friday. Kaelyn Amonnie Jackson was last seen on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the 3400 block of Bantry Way at approximately 5 p.m. Jackson is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and jeans. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kaelyn The post Police issue alert for 15-year-old who went missing before Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a shooting in Southeast Baltimore left two men injured, and one in critical condition. Shortly before 9:30 am, the Baltimore PD Southeast District patrol officers responded to investigate the report of a shooting at the 3200 Block of Pulaski Highway. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and a 55-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Both men were taken to local hospitals. The 55-year-old man is currently in stable condition, and the second victim is in critical condition. The identity of both men has not been released The post Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
123K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0