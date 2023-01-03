WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in the shooting of an adult man on New Year’s Eve. Police were flagged down shortly before 10:30 pm to investigate a shooting at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street in Southwest D.C. They discovered an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting or the identity of the suspect, please take no action but call The post New Year’s Eve Shooting Suspect Caught on Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 HOURS AGO