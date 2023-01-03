ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tripadvisor Says These Are the Best Destinations for 2023

By Donna Vissman
 5 days ago

Planning your travel adventure for 2023? Tripadvisor released its list of places to visit that the traveler community is into right now.

Most of these destinations offer a once-in-a lifetime experience from the beach to one of the seven wonders of the world.

These are Tripadvisor’s 6 must visit places to travel in 2023.

  1. Reykjavik, Iceland
  2. Riveria Maya, Mexico
  3. Tokyo, Japan
  4. St. Thomas, Virgin Islands
  5. Grand Canyon, US
  6. Sydney, Australia

Read more about the destinations here.

