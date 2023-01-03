ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition

By Source Staff
 5 days ago

Healthy Parks Healthy Person, an app that rewards park goers for participating in outdoor activities, has received a national award recognizing its contribution in advancing and promoting the health benefits of nature through technology.

“More than 11,000 Tennesseans use this app to take their health into their own hands and enjoy Tennessee’s beautiful public lands,” said Stacey Levine, executive director of Healthy Parks Healthy Person. “The program is providing incentives for people to get outside and improve their health while creating new stewards for our parks. We appreciate the funding for this program, which comes from the Tennessee Department of Health Project Diabetes grant.”

In October, Healthy Parks Healthy Person showcased the app at the national SHIFT Summit in Fort Collins, Colo., where the app received the SHIFT Award. GP RED, a national non-profit, sponsors the annual summit where professionals share experiences and ideas for linking humans to nature.

Teresa Penbrooke, director of GP RED’s Healthy Communities Research Group, praised Healthy Parks Healthy Person for promoting outdoor activity as a preventive health measure.

The free Healthy Parks Healthy Person app allows participants to use their mobile devices to earn points at any Tennessee park while getting outside and being active. App users can redeem their points for rewards, from hammocks to backpacks. The program includes a Park Prescription feature so healthcare providers can prescribe outdoor activity as part of patient’s healthcare regimen.

Healthy Parks Healthy Person is a legacy program of Tennessee State Parks, which partnered with Tennessee Department of Health in 2017 to develop the app. In July 2022, Healthy Parks Healthy Person became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

“I am so proud Healthy Parks Health Person keeps making a significant impact on the health and well-being of Tennesseans,” said TDH Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP. “Going on five years strong, the program is paying dividends in healthier lifestyle options for Tennesseans and also in encouraging an appreciation of the beauty in our communities and state.”

Visit Healthy Parks Healthy Person for more information.

The post Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
