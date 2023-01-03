Read full article on original website
CBS News
1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts
BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
CBS News
Robinson Township Mexican restaurant hit with consumer alert
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A Mexican restaurant in Robinson Township was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the Plaza Azteca on Sutherland Drive after an inspection on Wednesday. The report lists multiple violations, including meat held at unsafe temperatures between 52 and...
Officers tracked suspect in Idaho student murders with digital evidence
While the case may have seemed cold, newly released documents in the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students show police were actually hot on the trail of the suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Omar Villafranca reports.
CBS News
AP Explains: University of Idaho killings evidence
Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data, and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. (AP)
The Idaho Student Murders
Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
Chilling new details in Idaho student murders
An affidavit released Thursday had new details about the murders of four University of Idaho students and how police tracked down suspect Bryan Kohberger. Omar Villafranca reports.
CBS News
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
Police said the owner of a vehicle was still inside when two carjackers drove off. It happened at the Walmart in Upper Merion Township, Pa. on January 2.
Court documents reveal evidence linking suspect to Idaho murders
A police affidavit released Thursday details alleged evidence connecting a suspect to the killing of four University of Idaho students, including DNA found at the crime scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant sat down with friends and colleagues of Bryan Kohberger to learn more about the suspect.
Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested
A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
CBS News
Man who died in Maryland State Police custody suffered seizures before troopers responded, investigation finds
BALTIMORE -- A man who died in the custody of Maryland State Police suffered seizures for nearly 20 minutes before troopers responded to aid him, according to an investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office. Armar Womack, a 64-year-old man from Delaware, was arrested last January under suspicion of driving...
6-year-old shot teacher at Virginia school, police say
Doctors are treating a Virginia teacher who police said was shot and critically wounded Friday by a 6-year-old boy. Police said the shooting was not an accident.
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request, citing recent executions he says amounted "to torture"
Phoenix — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions he said were "carried out in a manner that amounts to torture," noting that Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
