CBS News

1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts

BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Robinson Township Mexican restaurant hit with consumer alert

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A Mexican restaurant in Robinson Township was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the Plaza Azteca on Sutherland Drive after an inspection on Wednesday. The report lists multiple violations, including meat held at unsafe temperatures between 52 and...
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS News

AP Explains: University of Idaho killings evidence

Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data, and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. (AP)
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

The Idaho Student Murders

Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
IDAHO STATE
CBS News

Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested

A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
MOUNT DORA, FL
CBS News

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request, citing recent executions he says amounted "to torture"

Phoenix — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions he said were "carried out in a manner that amounts to torture," noting that Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
ARIZONA STATE

