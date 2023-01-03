Read full article on original website
Concerned Kitty Kat
4d ago
who cares still scum .not the way I was brought up.. grow up . if he's doing this in public imagine what happens at home
3
'Where's The Pressure?': D. L. Hughley Addresses Dana White's 'White Privilege' After UFC Head's Physical Altercation With Wife On NYE
D.L. Hughley sounded off about "white privilege" after UFC President Dana White's heated altercation with his wife was captured on video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The stand-up comic took to Twitter with his thoughts following the incident that took place at a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year's Eve.Footage showed the couple partying in a VIP area above the dance floor. Moments after White leaned over to say something to Anne, she was seen slapping him across the face. Dana then slapped her back in the face, before people in the group with them jumped in and pulled...
Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an mma bout?”
Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Jake Paul signing with the PFL. On Thursday, it was revealed that Paul has signed a multi-year multi-fight deal with the PFL. The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer will also help promote the promotion’s pay-per-view series where he revealed fighters will receive 50% revenue. “I’ve...
MMAmania.com
Panic in Stockton! Jake Paul THUNDEROUS leg kick video has Nate Diaz fans running scared
Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz is teasing a trip to Japan to restart his combat sports career in “The Land of the Rising Sun” and after watching newly-signed PFL Super Fight striker Jake Paul MURDER the heavy bag with his THUNDEROUS leg kicks, I don’t blame him.
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas submission loss to Gillian Robertson explains why she “was so timid” in rematch with Carla Esparza
Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas’ recent submission loss to Gillian Robertson could explain her UFC 274 title defeat. During her career, Rose Namajunas has provided fans with two of the greatest title wins in UFC history. Her triumphs over Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, simply put, were both remarkable in their own sense.
Popculture
Sandra Runnels, Dusty Rhodes' Ex-Wife and Mom to WWE's Goldust, Has Died
Sandra Runnels, the ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and mother to pro wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes, has died. Dustin Rhodes shared the news on social media on Wednesday, and it comes after he revealed that she was in "such pain" in a social media post on Dec. 27. The cause of death was not announced, but Rhodes shared a photo of him holding his mother's hand likely at a hospital bed.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
Yardbarker
WWE star Dominik Mysterio is engaged to be married
Although Dominik Mysterio is a hated heel on WWE television, he is the opposite of that in real life. The son of Rey Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for over a decade after first meeting in high school and...
Popculture
Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37
Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net. "'They...
WWE announces major Vince McMahon news
Vince McMahon retired as chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment nearly six months ago amid a sexual misconduct scandal, but he is now officially back. McMahon on Thursday announced his plans to return to day-to-day operations with WWE in order to “fully capitalize” on the upcoming media rights negotiations. The 77-year-old said he had... The post WWE announces major Vince McMahon news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
MMAmania.com
Don’t tweet about Dana White ... or else! ESPN employees informed to hold off on ‘incendiary’ comments
ESPN appears to be in full damage control mode following Dana White’s New Year’s antics. A video surfaced this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023) of White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub alongside his wife, Anne White. Unfortunately, the vacation took a turn for the worst after the couple got into a brief altercation, trading slaps with Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) President landing multiple blows after being initially struck by his partner.
MMAmania.com
Hawaii’s next-gen telescope exposed as Chinese super weapon — ‘It’s a laser,’ says UFC legend BJ Penn
I just got over my irrational fear of Jewish Space Lasers and now lo and behold China has created a Bond-like super weapon on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea, which the foolish layperson will tell you is the next-generation Thirty Meter Telescope but UFC legend BJ Penn knows is actually a laser is disguise.
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic
Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
MMA Fighter Victoria Lee of Hawaii Dies at 18
An 18-year-old mixed martial arts phenom from Hawaii has died suddenly. No cause of death was given for Victoria Lee, who had notched three victories since signing with ONE Championship and whose siblings are also MMA stars. Her sister Angela posted a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, writing, “We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same.” She said Victoria died on Dec. 26. “Please give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time. And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know,” she wrote.Read it at ONE Championship
bodyslam.net
Bret Hart Was Afraid He Would Embarrass Himself In The Ring With Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle almost wrestled Bret Hart, but it wouldn’t come to pass. The Olympic Gold Medalist arrived at WWE in 1999, two years later after Bret Hart’s exit in Montreal from the company. Kurt Angle claimed that he always wanted to have a dream showdown with The Hitman. He spoke about this during an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show.
