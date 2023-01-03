An 18-year-old mixed martial arts phenom from Hawaii has died suddenly. No cause of death was given for Victoria Lee, who had notched three victories since signing with ONE Championship and whose siblings are also MMA stars. Her sister Angela posted a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, writing, “We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same.” She said Victoria died on Dec. 26. “Please give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time. And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know,” she wrote.Read it at ONE Championship

