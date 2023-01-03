ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Concerned Kitty Kat
4d ago

who cares still scum .not the way I was brought up.. grow up . if he's doing this in public imagine what happens at home

Reply
3
Related
RadarOnline

'Where's The Pressure?': D. L. Hughley Addresses Dana White's 'White Privilege' After UFC Head's Physical Altercation With Wife On NYE

D.L. Hughley sounded off about "white privilege" after UFC President Dana White's heated altercation with his wife was captured on video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The stand-up comic took to Twitter with his thoughts following the incident that took place at a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year's Eve.Footage showed the couple partying in a VIP area above the dance floor. Moments after White leaned over to say something to Anne, she was seen slapping him across the face. Dana then slapped her back in the face, before people in the group with them jumped in and pulled...
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas submission loss to Gillian Robertson explains why she “was so timid” in rematch with Carla Esparza

Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas’ recent submission loss to Gillian Robertson could explain her UFC 274 title defeat. During her career, Rose Namajunas has provided fans with two of the greatest title wins in UFC history. Her triumphs over Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, simply put, were both remarkable in their own sense.
Popculture

Sandra Runnels, Dusty Rhodes' Ex-Wife and Mom to WWE's Goldust, Has Died

Sandra Runnels, the ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and mother to pro wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes, has died. Dustin Rhodes shared the news on social media on Wednesday, and it comes after he revealed that she was in "such pain" in a social media post on Dec. 27. The cause of death was not announced, but Rhodes shared a photo of him holding his mother's hand likely at a hospital bed.
Yardbarker

WWE star Dominik Mysterio is engaged to be married

Although Dominik Mysterio is a hated heel on WWE television, he is the opposite of that in real life. The son of Rey Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for over a decade after first meeting in high school and...
Popculture

Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37

Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net. "'They...
Larry Brown Sports

WWE announces major Vince McMahon news

Vince McMahon retired as chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment nearly six months ago amid a sexual misconduct scandal, but he is now officially back. McMahon on Thursday announced his plans to return to day-to-day operations with WWE in order to “fully capitalize” on the upcoming media rights negotiations. The 77-year-old said he had... The post WWE announces major Vince McMahon news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel

A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
MMAmania.com

Don’t tweet about Dana White ... or else! ESPN employees informed to hold off on ‘incendiary’ comments

ESPN appears to be in full damage control mode following Dana White’s New Year’s antics. A video surfaced this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023) of White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub alongside his wife, Anne White. Unfortunately, the vacation took a turn for the worst after the couple got into a brief altercation, trading slaps with Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) President landing multiple blows after being initially struck by his partner.
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic

Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
HAWAII STATE
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
TheDailyBeast

MMA Fighter Victoria Lee of Hawaii Dies at 18

An 18-year-old mixed martial arts phenom from Hawaii has died suddenly. No cause of death was given for Victoria Lee, who had notched three victories since signing with ONE Championship and whose siblings are also MMA stars. Her sister Angela posted a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, writing, “We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same.” She said Victoria died on Dec. 26. “Please give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time. And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know,” she wrote.Read it at ONE Championship
HAWAII STATE
bodyslam.net

Bret Hart Was Afraid He Would Embarrass Himself In The Ring With Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle almost wrestled Bret Hart, but it wouldn’t come to pass. The Olympic Gold Medalist arrived at WWE in 1999, two years later after Bret Hart’s exit in Montreal from the company. Kurt Angle claimed that he always wanted to have a dream showdown with The Hitman. He spoke about this during an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy