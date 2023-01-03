The new year is a good time to reflect, take stock of what’s gone before and resolve to act in the year ahead. As Rishi Sunak promised in a speech he made earlier this week: “I will deliver what I promise.”Fortunately, we have a test case for Sunak’s claim of “delivery”. It’s 12 months since the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) was set up, to help vulnerable Afghans resettle in the UK after the horrific Taliban takeover earlier in 2021.And horrors they most certainly were. It’s hard to forget the scenes as Kabul fell – hundreds were killed in...

