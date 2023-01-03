Read full article on original website
Public now can see Benedict's tomb at St. Peter's Basilica
The Vatican says the public can visit Pope Benedict XVI's tomb, which lies in the grottoes under St. Peter's Basilica's main floor.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Voices: Caroline Lucas: Our promise to the people of Afghanistan has been shattered into a thousand pieces
The new year is a good time to reflect, take stock of what’s gone before and resolve to act in the year ahead. As Rishi Sunak promised in a speech he made earlier this week: “I will deliver what I promise.”Fortunately, we have a test case for Sunak’s claim of “delivery”. It’s 12 months since the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) was set up, to help vulnerable Afghans resettle in the UK after the horrific Taliban takeover earlier in 2021.And horrors they most certainly were. It’s hard to forget the scenes as Kabul fell – hundreds were killed in...
Michael Flynn restored to Twitter on Jan. 6 anniversary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn had his Twitter account reinstated on Friday as the United States marked the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Twitter suspended the account of the retired Army lieutenant general two days after the violent assault on the capitol....
Sinking land forces hundreds to leave Indian temple town
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Authorities in an Indian Himalayan town have stopped construction activities and started moving hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of sinking of land, officials said Saturday. Residents of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand state...
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Kyiv indicated it wouldn’t follow suit. Putin did...
Message from US asylum hopefuls: Financial sponsors needed
MIAMI (AP) — Migrants and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries have increasingly found that protections in the United States are available to those with money or the savvy to find someone to vouch for them financially. President Joe Biden announced a massive expansion of...
Israel takes Palestinian minister's VIP pass in world court flap
JERUSALEM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Israel suspended on Sunday a VIP pass easing the Palestinian foreign minister's travel in and around the occupied West Bank, among retaliatory measures for a Palestinian bid to involve the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in their decades-old conflict.
Paris court deals blow to French Caribbean pesticide fight
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nearly 20 years after Caribbean islanders sued to hold the French government criminally responsible for the banana industry’s extended use of a banned pesticide in Martinique and Guadeloupe, a panel of judges has dismissed their case, ruling that it’s too hard to determine who’s to blame for acts committed so long ago.
'Deadly' double agent Ana Montes who was a US spy for communist Cuba freed from prison after 20 years
Ana Montes worked for US Defense Intelligence Agency while sending top-secret information to Cuba's communist regime during the Cold War.
US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, U.S. officials said Thursday, in the Biden administration’s latest step to send increasingly lethal and powerful weapons to help Ukraine beat back Russian forces.
WTFilms Chief on Move into Production With ‘Perpetrator,’ Starring Alicia Silverstone, Xavier Gens’ ‘Farang’
Over the past 12 months, Paris-based sales agent WTFilms has produced two features: “Perpetrator,” by Jennifer Reeder (“Knives and Skin”), which will world premiere in the Panorama section at Berlin Film Festival, and Xavier Gens’ thriller “Farang,” which is co-financed and repped by Studiocanal. “Perpetrator,” starring Kiah McKirnan (“Mare of Easttown”) and Alicia Silverstone, is about an impulsive teenage girl living in a town where young women are being abducted. It is produced by WTFilms’ topper Gregory Chambet, and Derek Bishé for Divide/Conquer. In December, Shudder, AMC Networks’ horror/thriller streaming service, acquired U.S. rights. Reeder calls it “dark but feminine, a nuanced noir,...
Chad’s government says it foiled ‘destabilization’ attempt
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s government has foiled an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine the constitution, the government spokesman said in a statement. Eleven people conspired in the plot, including soldiers and a human rights activist, said Aziz Mahamat Saleh on Thursday. They were arrested last month and transferred to the high court in the capital, N’Djamena.
U.S. pledges $30m to Moldova hit hard by war in Ukraine
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — The U.S. will provide $30 million in aid to Moldova to help the small country tackle an energy crisis and other economic hardships “caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war” against Ukraine, a U.S. government aid agency said Thursday. The U.S....
Daniel Barenboim leaves Berlin Staatsoper job after 30 years
BERLIN (AP) — Daniel Barenboim on Friday announced his resignation as the general music director of Berlin’s Staatsoper, a job that he has held for over three decades, saying that his health has become too poor to carry on. The renowned conductor and pianist, who turned 80 in...
