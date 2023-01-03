ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The Independent

Voices: Caroline Lucas: Our promise to the people of Afghanistan has been shattered into a thousand pieces

The new year is a good time to reflect, take stock of what’s gone before and resolve to act in the year ahead. As Rishi Sunak promised in a speech he made earlier this week: “I will deliver what I promise.”Fortunately, we have a test case for Sunak’s claim of “delivery”. It’s 12 months since the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) was set up, to help vulnerable Afghans resettle in the UK after the horrific Taliban takeover earlier in 2021.And horrors they most certainly were. It’s hard to forget the scenes as Kabul fell – hundreds were killed in...
WOWK

Michael Flynn restored to Twitter on Jan. 6 anniversary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn had his Twitter account reinstated on Friday as the United States marked the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Twitter suspended the account of the retired Army lieutenant general two days after the violent assault on the capitol....
WOWK

Sinking land forces hundreds to leave Indian temple town

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Authorities in an Indian Himalayan town have stopped construction activities and started moving hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of sinking of land, officials said Saturday. Residents of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand state...
WOWK

Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Kyiv indicated it wouldn’t follow suit. Putin did...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK

Message from US asylum hopefuls: Financial sponsors needed

MIAMI (AP) — Migrants and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries have increasingly found that protections in the United States are available to those with money or the savvy to find someone to vouch for them financially. President Joe Biden announced a massive expansion of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Israel takes Palestinian minister's VIP pass in world court flap

JERUSALEM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Israel suspended on Sunday a VIP pass easing the Palestinian foreign minister's travel in and around the occupied West Bank, among retaliatory measures for a Palestinian bid to involve the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in their decades-old conflict.
WOWK

Paris court deals blow to French Caribbean pesticide fight

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nearly 20 years after Caribbean islanders sued to hold the French government criminally responsible for the banana industry’s extended use of a banned pesticide in Martinique and Guadeloupe, a panel of judges has dismissed their case, ruling that it’s too hard to determine who’s to blame for acts committed so long ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK

US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, U.S. officials said Thursday, in the Biden administration’s latest step to send increasingly lethal and powerful weapons to help Ukraine beat back Russian forces.
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

WTFilms Chief on Move into Production With ‘Perpetrator,’ Starring Alicia Silverstone, Xavier Gens’ ‘Farang’

Over the past 12 months, Paris-based sales agent WTFilms has produced two features: “Perpetrator,” by Jennifer Reeder (“Knives and Skin”), which will world premiere in the Panorama section at Berlin Film Festival, and Xavier Gens’ thriller “Farang,” which is co-financed and repped by Studiocanal. “Perpetrator,” starring Kiah McKirnan (“Mare of Easttown”) and Alicia Silverstone, is about an impulsive teenage girl living in a town where young women are being abducted. It is produced by WTFilms’ topper Gregory Chambet, and Derek Bishé for Divide/Conquer. In December, Shudder, AMC Networks’ horror/thriller streaming service, acquired U.S. rights. Reeder calls it “dark but feminine, a nuanced noir,...
WOWK

Chad’s government says it foiled ‘destabilization’ attempt

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s government has foiled an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine the constitution, the government spokesman said in a statement. Eleven people conspired in the plot, including soldiers and a human rights activist, said Aziz Mahamat Saleh on Thursday. They were arrested last month and transferred to the high court in the capital, N’Djamena.
WOWK

U.S. pledges $30m to Moldova hit hard by war in Ukraine

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — The U.S. will provide $30 million in aid to Moldova to help the small country tackle an energy crisis and other economic hardships “caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war” against Ukraine, a U.S. government aid agency said Thursday. The U.S....
WOWK

Daniel Barenboim leaves Berlin Staatsoper job after 30 years

BERLIN (AP) — Daniel Barenboim on Friday announced his resignation as the general music director of Berlin’s Staatsoper, a job that he has held for over three decades, saying that his health has become too poor to carry on. The renowned conductor and pianist, who turned 80 in...

