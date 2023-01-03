Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest before heartbeat was restored, team says

B uffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest before his heartbeat was restored on the field Monday night, the team says, in a shocking injury that forced the postponement of the Monday Night Football game and sent shock waves through the sports world.

The Bills Twitter account provided an update on Hamlin's status and what caused his collapse early Tuesday morning, writing : "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

BILLS AND BENGALS FANS UNITE IN PRAYER OUTSIDE OF HOSPITAL FOR DAMAR HAMLIN

The 24-year-old Hamlin, in his third year with the Bills, collapsed to the ground after initially bouncing up from a tackle. Paramedics treated him on the field before he was rushed to the nearby UC Medical Center in Cincinnati .

After more than an hour delay, the game between the Bengals and Bills was postponed. Jeff Miller, an NFL executive vice president, told reporters on a conference call early Tuesday that the league had made no plans yet to play the game, adding that Hamlin's health was the main focus, AP News reported . However, no update on Hamlin's status was given on the call.

It is not yet clear when the NFL will publicly speak about Hamlin's injury.