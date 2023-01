The Kings found themselves at the center of another NBA refereeing controversy after their 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. De'Aaron Fox inbounded the ball with 3.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter and fired off a shot from half-court as time expired. As the clock expired, the Kings star was livid after a foul wasn't called on the play and he wasn't alone.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO