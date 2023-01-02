Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki benched for two periods of Sweden’s comeback win to advance to semi finals at World Juniors

Read full article on original website
Alex Ovechkin lit the lamp for the 809th time in his illustrious NHL career during the Washington Capitals’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Black Jackets Thursday. Ovechkin continues to inch closer to the NHL all-time goal record with a red-hot streak. His goal Thursday was his seventh in the last four games. He has scored 16 goals in his past 14 games and 21 over his past 23 games.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday, two-plus weeks after he returned from the player assistance program set up by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. It also comes a week after he was assigned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan. The 26-year-old from the Czech Republic has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters. Vrana had a goal and an assist in a win at New Jersey in October — one of two games he’s played in this season — and wasn’t in uniform for the next game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.
This year, Djokovic was able to start his season at the Adelaide International 1, and won the first singles matches he played. However, he will now have to sit out the two biggest events on the ATP Tour which are the last Masters events before the clay-court season starts and players focus on the Roland Garros once again.
