Effective: 2023-01-08 01:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 03:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Claiborne; Hinds; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Warren, northeastern Claiborne and southwestern Hinds Counties through 345 AM CST At 314 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Yokena, or 12 miles south of Vicksburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rocky Springs around 320 AM CST. Reganton around 325 AM CST. Utica around 340 AM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO