Special Weather Statement issued for Morehouse, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 01:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Morehouse; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Morehouse and northwestern Richland Parishes through 115 AM CST At 1252 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Start, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Start around 100 AM CST. Rayville around 105 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Oak Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Hinds, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 03:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Claiborne; Hinds; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Warren, northeastern Claiborne and southwestern Hinds Counties through 345 AM CST At 314 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Yokena, or 12 miles south of Vicksburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rocky Springs around 320 AM CST. Reganton around 325 AM CST. Utica around 340 AM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Richland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL RICHLAND PARISH At 316 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rayville, Delhi, Holly Ridge and Warden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
