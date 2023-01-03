LOOK: Full NFL Week 18 schedule

Week 18 of the NFL always begins unannounced and to be determined. As it is the final week of the regular season, division titles and playoff seeds are determined, and the league doesn’t want meaningful games finishing before coinciding meaningful games finish to minimize scoreboard watching by teams.

On Monday, the NFL announced the full schedule for the Week 18 slate of games.

Check them out below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

© Syndication: Palm Beach Post

© Syndication: Palm Beach Post

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

© Syndication: The Tennessean

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

© (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports