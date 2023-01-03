Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Life Is Too Short To Put Off Doing Things You Love
A scene from one of Karen Wray’s classes at her gallery on Central Avenue. Courtesy photo. Jason Krupp leads a drawing class at the Karen Wray Gallery. Courtesy photo. Have you ever put off doing something that you loved because life somehow got in the way?. That’s what happened...
losalamosreporter.com
Wreaths Across America Wreath Pickup At Santa Fe National Cemetery Slated For Jan. 14
The wreath pickup for Santa Fe National Cemetery is slated for Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. until finished. Pictured above is the grave of Los Alamos High School alumnus Thurston (Turk) Griffith. Griffith Gym at LAHS was named after Turk who was an outstanding LAHS student and athlete. For more information, email Mary Fox, Santa Fe wreath placement coordinator, waasantafe@gmail.com. Photo by Mary Fox.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Police Release Names Of Brother And Sister Found Deceased Wednesday In Denver Steels Area Home
The home at 3536 Pueblo Drive in the Denver Steels area in which LAPD officers discovered the bodies of a brother and sister Wednesday afternoon. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Courtesy/LAPD. LAPD News:. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) was called to 3536 Pueblo Drive in the...
Bernalillo family wants change after grandfather waits hours for help following Sam’s Club parking lot shooting
It was just another afternoon errand, but it quickly became an emergency situation.
losalamosreporter.com
County COVID-19 Newsletter For Jan. 6 Available Online
Los Alamos County is LOW, but the XBB.1.5 variant is ramping up and the post-holiday spike in cases is starting to show – especially among our seniors. What should you do to stay healthy and safe as we head into the new year? Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter for information and resources to help you navigate the latest concerns. Click here: https://conta.cc/3jZOcAF.
KOAT 7
Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80
Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
losalamosreporter.com
Frontiers In Science Presents Talks By Adam Atchley On Wildfire, Water And Climate Change
Adam Atchley will speak in Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Albuquerque on how scientific tools help us to predict and respond to fire behavior. Photo Courtesy LANL. Frontiers in Science presents Adam Atchley and a look at how scientific tools and expertise empower society to better predict and respond to fire behavior in complex conditions. Join this free public talk in Albuquerque (Wednesday, Jan. 11), Santa Fe (Thursday, Jan. 12) and Los Alamos (Friday, Jan. 13).
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
losalamosreporter.com
Questioning The Wisdom Of Creating Eight New Tennis Courts
I am not opposed to well-maintained tennis courts or additional courts, if needed, in the County. I do question the wisdom of creating eight new tennis courts. In their letter to the Los Alamos Reporter and the Los Alamos Daily Post of December 2, 2022, the Los Alamos Tennis Club directors and the Los Alamos Pickleball Club representative stated:
‘She was so full of life’: Family remembers teen killed at Albuquerque house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jada Gonzales is being remembered as a giving person with a kind spirit and a smile that could light up a room. “The day before she had passed away, she was working. She volunteered to make these signs for the library and I think that in itself speaks of how she gave […]
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
losalamosreporter.com
Racism, Ableism And Homophobia Increasing At Los Alamos Public Schools
As a person of color within Los Alamos High School I’ve experienced first hand racism within our community before. And on multiple occasions in and outside of school. While being a freshman in LAHS this year, the racism, ableism, and homophobia within our schools has begun to increase. Ever...
losalamosreporter.com
What Happened To The Community Development Advisory Board And Why
The Los Alamos County Community Development Advisory Board is expected to be up for discussion again soon despite the adoption in December by Los Alamos County Council an ordinance disbanding it following four years in place. The Los Alamos Reporter has been asked by people in the community to explain what happened at the end of the year to “sunset” the CDAB and why that 5-2 decision by Council may not be final. Probably the best way to show what happened is to write about what was said during the “final moments” of CDAB.
Previously-vandalized Santa Fe restaurant is open for business again
“Seeing all of the pictures of what had happened was so tragic."
KOAT 7
Police investigate murder-suicide in Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Pueblo Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the area after receiving several 9-1-1 calls for a woman who had been shot. When police arrived, they say they found a woman who had died after being shot and a male who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Initiates Petition For Extreme Risk Protection Order Under ‘Red Flag Law’ For David Dye
Los Alamos Police Department has initiated a request for an Extreme Risk Protection Order under the 2019 “Red Flag” law that allows firearms to be confiscated under certain circumstances in the case of David Dye, 57, who was arrested Wednesday at his 34th Street residence. According to LAPD Cmdr. Daniel Roberts, officers removed more than 20 weapons from the residence as well as a gun locker with additional firearms.
