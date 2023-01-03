ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Life Is Too Short To Put Off Doing Things You Love

A scene from one of Karen Wray’s classes at her gallery on Central Avenue. Courtesy photo. Jason Krupp leads a drawing class at the Karen Wray Gallery. Courtesy photo. Have you ever put off doing something that you loved because life somehow got in the way?. That’s what happened...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Wreaths Across America Wreath Pickup At Santa Fe National Cemetery Slated For Jan. 14

The wreath pickup for Santa Fe National Cemetery is slated for Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. until finished. Pictured above is the grave of Los Alamos High School alumnus Thurston (Turk) Griffith. Griffith Gym at LAHS was named after Turk who was an outstanding LAHS student and athlete. For more information, email Mary Fox, Santa Fe wreath placement coordinator, waasantafe@gmail.com. Photo by Mary Fox.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County COVID-19 Newsletter For Jan. 6 Available Online

Los Alamos County is LOW, but the XBB.1.5 variant is ramping up and the post-holiday spike in cases is starting to show – especially among our seniors. What should you do to stay healthy and safe as we head into the new year? Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter for information and resources to help you navigate the latest concerns. Click here: https://conta.cc/3jZOcAF.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80

Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Frontiers In Science Presents Talks By Adam Atchley On Wildfire, Water And Climate Change

Adam Atchley will speak in Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Albuquerque on how scientific tools help us to predict and respond to fire behavior. Photo Courtesy LANL. Frontiers in Science presents Adam Atchley and a look at how scientific tools and expertise empower society to better predict and respond to fire behavior in complex conditions. Join this free public talk in Albuquerque (Wednesday, Jan. 11), Santa Fe (Thursday, Jan. 12) and Los Alamos (Friday, Jan. 13).
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Questioning The Wisdom Of Creating Eight New Tennis Courts

I am not opposed to well-maintained tennis courts or additional courts, if needed, in the County. I do question the wisdom of creating eight new tennis courts. In their letter to the Los Alamos Reporter and the Los Alamos Daily Post of December 2, 2022, the Los Alamos Tennis Club directors and the Los Alamos Pickleball Club representative stated:
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver slams through Old Town school fence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Racism, Ableism And Homophobia Increasing At Los Alamos Public Schools

As a person of color within Los Alamos High School I’ve experienced first hand racism within our community before. And on multiple occasions in and outside of school. While being a freshman in LAHS this year, the racism, ableism, and homophobia within our schools has begun to increase. Ever...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

What Happened To The Community Development Advisory Board And Why

The Los Alamos County Community Development Advisory Board is expected to be up for discussion again soon despite the adoption in December by Los Alamos County Council an ordinance disbanding it following four years in place. The Los Alamos Reporter has been asked by people in the community to explain what happened at the end of the year to “sunset” the CDAB and why that 5-2 decision by Council may not be final. Probably the best way to show what happened is to write about what was said during the “final moments” of CDAB.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate murder-suicide in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Pueblo Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the area after receiving several 9-1-1 calls for a woman who had been shot. When police arrived, they say they found a woman who had died after being shot and a male who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Initiates Petition For Extreme Risk Protection Order Under ‘Red Flag Law’ For David Dye

Los Alamos Police Department has initiated a request for an Extreme Risk Protection Order under the 2019 “Red Flag” law that allows firearms to be confiscated under certain circumstances in the case of David Dye, 57, who was arrested Wednesday at his 34th Street residence. According to LAPD Cmdr. Daniel Roberts, officers removed more than 20 weapons from the residence as well as a gun locker with additional firearms.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

