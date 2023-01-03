Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
chatsports.com
Sixers Bell Ringer: Harden triple-double leads Sixers to double-digit victory over Pistons
Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 With both Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker ruled out, the Sixers fielded a starting lineup of De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. The Harden to Harrell connection got going early, with Harden assisting on six of Harrell’s...
chatsports.com
Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
chatsports.com
USF Dominates Wichita State in 69-46 Win
USF (14-4, 3-0 AAC), Wichita State (11-5, 1-2 AAC) WICHITA, Kan. (Jan. 7, 2023) — The University of South Florida women's basketball team got a career-high tying 26 points from Sammie Puisis and 16 points from Elena Tsineke as the Bulls dominated Wichita State in the second half en route to a commanding 69-46 win at Charles Koch Arena. South Florida, who has won four straight games, and seven of its last nine, improve to 14-4 on the year and 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
chatsports.com
Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory
After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
chatsports.com
How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia
The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the best Taco Bell city in the Big 12 to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. This will be the second road game of the year for the Jayhawks. A win today would give the Jayhawks an edge in their quest for a second straight Big 12 title. Here is how to watch the game:
chatsports.com
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
chatsports.com
UCF, Houston, Wichita State Earn Sunday Wins
UCF 85, SMU 53 - Box Score. TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Melvion Flanagan scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Wichita State over South Florida 70-66 on Sunday. Flanagan was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Shockers (8-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference).
chatsports.com
Dolphins vs. Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats | NFL Week 18
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard for NFL Week 18 comes from Dolphins Today host Will Scott as he’ll provide free play-by-play, highlights & stats from NFL Week 18 on Fox. The Dolphins (8-8) must win and have the Bills beat the Patriots in order to make the playoffs. Miami is starting rookie QB Skylar Thompson with their season on the line as both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy.
chatsports.com
Villanova vs. Xavier: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova looks to go above .500 in BIG EAST play as they host the 18th-ranked Xavier Musketeers on campus at the Finneran Pavilion. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another. We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
chatsports.com
Titans vs. Jaguars open game thread
This is it. Get a win here and get a 3-peat in the AFC South! Use this thread to discuss the game.
chatsports.com
NBA GAMETHREAD: Brooklyn Nets (26-13) @ Miami HEAT (21-19)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (21-19) return home to host the Brooklyn Nets (26-13) at the still-named FTX Arena on Sunday. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be available tonight, but fellow starter Caleb Martin will sit out with a strain in his left quadriceps.
chatsports.com
Luka Doncic nets more than 2.3 million votes in NBA All-Star ballot first returns
The first returns of NBA 2023 All-Star voting are in, and Dallas Mavericks superstar is among the leading vote getters. Ballot returns show Doncic with 2,388,502 votes overall. He has the third most votes of any Western Conference Player and the second most votes for West guards. The first WEST...
chatsports.com
Mavs enjoyed Hardy time during victory over Pelicans
With Jaden Hardy, patience has indeed been a virtue. All season long, the Dallas Mavericks’ rookie guard has been waiting patiently for his opportunity to show the team what he can do when given ample playing time. That time came Thursday when Hardy scored a career-high tying 15 points in 15 minutes against the Boston Celtics.
chatsports.com
UVA Basketball versus Syracuse GAME THREAD
Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • UVA is 11-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 9-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates to 1983-84. • Virginia has a three-game winning streak against the Orange, including a 74-69 win last...
chatsports.com
2022 NFL Season: Week 18 early games open thread
It will be a deeply emotional scene in Buffalo when the Bills take on the New England Patriots. Yes, the Bills still have seeding to play for but this is the first game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and subsequent recovery. There are league-wide tributes and showings of support for Damar Hamlin, but nothing will match what we will see in Buffalo.
chatsports.com
Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Weekend of January 7th-8th.
This weekend’s games of note. I am your Silver Screen and Roll moderator, and I will be publishing these threads two times a week. Once on Mondays for the week of games, and again on Saturday mornings for the weekend’s slate of games that are being shown at that time.
chatsports.com
NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (20-19) @ Phoenix Suns (20-19)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (20-19) wrap up their up-and-down road trip tonight against the Phoenix Suns (20-19) at the Footprint Center. Tyler Herro (back spasms) joins a crowded Heat injury list, as well as fellow starter Caleb Martin (quad). For Phoenix,...
chatsports.com
49ers – Cardinals Live Blog
This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.
chatsports.com
Saturday NFL double-header live discussion: Titans at Jaguars
Another Saturday NFL game for your viewing pleasure. It’s a winner-take-all game in the AFC South between the Titans and Jaguars.
Comments / 0