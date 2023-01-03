ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Bills DB Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest vs. Bengals

By Zach Dimmitt
 5 days ago

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals due to what is now being called cardiac arrest.

The Bills revealed the information in their first statement since Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter. He subsequently left in an ambulance to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.

The league announced the postponement of the game at approximately 10:05 p.m. ET.

In what was unknown at the time, Hamlin appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest seconds after making a hard tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin could be seen standing up off the field at the conclusion of the play before collapsing to the ground in what was a scary and emotional sight. He received CPR on the spot before being taken away in an ambulance.

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2021, has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended this season.

This is a developing story.

