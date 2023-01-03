ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotel Indigo Transforms Into Countrypolitan

photo courtesy of The Countrypolitan

The historic downtown buildings which house the Hotel Indigo Nashville recently underwent a revitalization and rebranding, opening their doors this winter as The Countrypolitan. The new Printer’s Alley destination brings a full-service restaurant, nightly live music, craft cocktail bar, and vintage retailer to the popular nightlife strip.

Originally constructed in 1902, the Union Street building was purchased in 2020 by Austin-based Hotel Owner, JMI Reality and New York Investment group Cadre, alongside Arbor Lodging Management and IHG. The lower levels of the property have been completely transformed into a plush and retro environment that embodies the 1960s and 1970s Countrypolitan era of music in Nashville. The owners engaged Texas-based Studio 11 Design to visually transform the space, with design attributes that include original wood accents, textured fabrics, jewel-toned furnishings and cascading chandeliers, as well as vintage photos, books and vinyl records adorning the walls and tables.

The Countrypolitan features a new full-service dining option, called The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, which serves all-day brunch, lunch, dinner and craft cocktails to guests and locals alike. On the menu, guests can expect a variety of southern fares such as Blackened Grouper Bites, Brisket Pot Stickers, Char Broiled Pork Ribeye and Peach Cobbler. In the heart of the restaurant space, Studio 11 designed original wood elements to create a custom stage that features performances from local musicians and songwriters seven nights a week. The restaurant’s bar, kitchen and live music venue can all be accessed directly from Printer’s Alley, or through the hotel’s main entrance.

Adjacent to the lobby, famed local country Americana artist Nikki Lane has launched a second location of her sought-out vintage store, High Class Hillbilly. Inside the retailer, guests can shop one-of-a-kind vintage finds like studded leather jackets, cowboy hats, country-inspired accessories and distressed bags. Each item is curated and hand-picked by Lane on her travels throughout the U.S.

“When we began exploring properties in Nashville we immediately fell in love with the rich history of this building. We saw the opportunity to revitalize it, while simultaneously giving life to a bygone era of music that once completely defined the spirit of Nashville,” said Mathew Comfort, head of Capital Markets and Acquisitions for JMI Realty. “We selected Studio 11 Design as our partner since we were certain they could bring our vision for the space to life. We wanted this property to be a lively and spirited destination for all locals and travelers – a space that both invigorates, yet feels completely comfortable and familiar.”

“The transformation of our building into The Countrypolitan has really allowed us to become a full downtown destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, meetings and nightlife,” said Bill Bacelieri, General Manager of The Countrypolitan. “The Hotel Indigo Nashville will continue to operate as an IHG branded hotel within The Countrypolitan space, while taking on a fresh new persona.”

In 2023, The Countrypolitan will enter phase two of its renovations, seeking to redesign and refresh the guest rooms and suites within the Hotel Indigo Nashville.

The property celebrated its opening last month with a country-themed party hosted by Nikki Lane, featuring performances by Langhorne Slim, JP Harris, The Cowpokes, Leroy Powell and Sierra Elizabeth Ferrell. The Countrypolitan lobby is open 24/7 with dining available throughout the day. At the Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen both walk-ins and reservations are available; reservations can be made online via OpenTable.

