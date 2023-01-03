ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KTNV

Heavy holiday traffic clogs roads from Las Vegas to California, Arizona

(KTNV) — Whether you're headed to California or Arizona, miles of traffic backups are reported leaving the Las Vegas valley on Monday. As of 12 p.m., traffic was backed up at least 18 miles on I-15 southbound to the Nevada-California state line, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Mayor Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 widening

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With travelers heading back to Southern California after the New Years holiday facing an 18-mile backup Monday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on improvements to be completed. In a tweet sent Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Mayor Goodman said that “once again” travelers spent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Traffic citations now civil infractions in Nevada

Effective Sunday, legislation converting criminal misdemeanors for such things as traffic violations to civil infractions takes effect in Nevada. The law was enacted through AB116 to de-criminalize traffic offenses and prohibit traffic officers from arresting violators unless there is another crime involved. But that doesn’t mean offenders can get off...
NEVADA STATE
rmef.org

Argenta Nevada – onX Public Access Project

USE CODE RMEF FOR 20% OFF YOUR ONX SUBSCRIPTION -> onxmaps.com. It is one of the lushest areas in a state known for its bone dry, arid, desert landscapes. Just north of the small town of Battle Mountain in northcentral Nevada, you’ll find the newly created Argenta Wildlife Management Area.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

More Winter Storm Systems On The Way, Plan Accordingly

A winter storm warning continues until 4 a.m. on Friday with heavy snow in the mountains Wednesday night through Friday morning. Plan on chain controls and delays. Valley snow showers on Wednesday, then it switches to rain by the afternoon and back to snow by Thursday morning. Another storm by...
NEVADA STATE
KMPH.com

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
NEVADA STATE
thefallonpost.org

Highway Patrol Investigating Pedestrian Fatality

The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol has issued a statement in the investigation of the pedestrian fatality that occurred on November 21, 2022 on Highway 50 near Roberson Lane. According to the statement, the preliminary investigation indicates that James Williams Cains, age 69, was walking in the #2...
NEVADA STATE

