Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
2news.com
Minor Traffic Offenses Decriminalized In Nevada
A law that decriminalizes minor traffic offenses is officially in effect statewide. Six new state laws have now taken effect, making changes on Nevada's roads, and in its police stations and neighborhoods.
Nevada climbs to No. 13 on list of movers’ destinations as reported by U-Haul
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada vaulted 16 spots to No. 13 on a popular list of destinations for do-it-yourself movers. A report released by U-Haul shows that one-way rentals in 2022 saw more customers arriving (50.2%) in Nevada than leaving (49.8%). Nevada’s top growth cities were Henderson and Reno. Other notable net-gain markets included North […]
KTNV
Heavy holiday traffic clogs roads from Las Vegas to California, Arizona
(KTNV) — Whether you're headed to California or Arizona, miles of traffic backups are reported leaving the Las Vegas valley on Monday. As of 12 p.m., traffic was backed up at least 18 miles on I-15 southbound to the Nevada-California state line, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported.
KTNV
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Mayor Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 widening
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With travelers heading back to Southern California after the New Years holiday facing an 18-mile backup Monday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on improvements to be completed. In a tweet sent Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Mayor Goodman said that “once again” travelers spent...
Nevada Appeal
Traffic citations now civil infractions in Nevada
Effective Sunday, legislation converting criminal misdemeanors for such things as traffic violations to civil infractions takes effect in Nevada. The law was enacted through AB116 to de-criminalize traffic offenses and prohibit traffic officers from arresting violators unless there is another crime involved. But that doesn’t mean offenders can get off...
rmef.org
Argenta Nevada – onX Public Access Project
USE CODE RMEF FOR 20% OFF YOUR ONX SUBSCRIPTION -> onxmaps.com. It is one of the lushest areas in a state known for its bone dry, arid, desert landscapes. Just north of the small town of Battle Mountain in northcentral Nevada, you’ll find the newly created Argenta Wildlife Management Area.
2news.com
More Winter Storm Systems On The Way, Plan Accordingly
A winter storm warning continues until 4 a.m. on Friday with heavy snow in the mountains Wednesday night through Friday morning. Plan on chain controls and delays. Valley snow showers on Wednesday, then it switches to rain by the afternoon and back to snow by Thursday morning. Another storm by...
The cost of natural gas drives up Nevada utility bills
NV Energy and Southwest Gas have raised their rates again, this time by nearly 15%. 13 Actions News spoke to a few valley residents who say they’re already struggling to keep up.
KMPH.com
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
KOLO TV Reno
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
8newsnow.com
Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s economic recovery’
Nevada’s newest governor was celebrated during an inauguration ceremony in Carson City Tuesday. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who replaces departing Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, was formally sworn in as Nevada’s 31st governor. Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s …. Nevada’s newest...
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
thefallonpost.org
Highway Patrol Investigating Pedestrian Fatality
The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol has issued a statement in the investigation of the pedestrian fatality that occurred on November 21, 2022 on Highway 50 near Roberson Lane. According to the statement, the preliminary investigation indicates that James Williams Cains, age 69, was walking in the #2...
‘The entire situation sucks,’ fake Nevada Republican electors texted about unfounded fraud, Jan. 6 fallout
Text messages between two Republican Nevada electors detail unfounded allegations of voter fraud, the submission of phony electoral documents, and later, the fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Comments / 0