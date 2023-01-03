A Tiller woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:50 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the crash in the 14000 block of Tiller Trail Highway in the Tiller area. The motorist said her sedan was making noises with the front-end vibrating. Shortly after that the vehicle went through the guard rail while taking a turn around a corner.

TILLER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO