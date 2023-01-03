ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston, OR

nbc16.com

Northwest Dimmick Street in Grants Pass closes for construction

The City of Grants Pass says Northwest Dimmick Street between C Street and E Street will be closed starting tomorrow. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan, 6, and resume Jan. 9 through Jan. 10. City officials say the closure is in place to complete...
kqennewsradio.com

TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT

Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

88-year-old Riddle man dies in trailer fire

A Riddle man was found dead in an early-morning trailer fire Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in news release. Reports of a structure fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle began coming in to 911 dispatchers at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City and Canyonville responded to the scene along with the sheriff's office.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TILLER WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE WRECK

A Tiller woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:50 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the crash in the 14000 block of Tiller Trail Highway in the Tiller area. The motorist said her sedan was making noises with the front-end vibrating. Shortly after that the vehicle went through the guard rail while taking a turn around a corner.
TILLER, OR
nbc16.com

Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast

Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Two dead, another injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 42

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 that left two dead and another injured, Oregon State Police reported. The crash happened near milepost 70.5 in Douglas County. OSP says that a GMC Yukon driven by Jimmy Brown, 35, of Tenmile, was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RESULTS OF ENHANCED DUII PATROLS DURING THE HOLIDAYS

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of enhanced DUII patrols that were conducted during the holiday season. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said that utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, 3 deputies utilized a total of 25 hours of enhanced DUII patrol time on the roadways at various times during the enforcement period. O’Dell said during that time, deputies made 2 DUII arrests, 1 for DUII-alcohol and the other for DUII-drugs.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm

GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
GOLD HILL, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE

An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

911 dispatch center in Coos Bay receives funding for upgrades

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED DISTURBANCE

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a reported disturbance Thursday night. An RPD report said just before 6:50 p.m. the 44-year old was contacted after the incident and was taken into custody in the 1600 block of West Harvard Avenue. The suspect was charged with harassment. Bail was set at $2,500.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ELDERLY MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

An elderly man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 12:15 p.m. a female was driving southbound in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street when another driver pulled out of a parking lot and his pickup struck her sedan. The first vehicle sustained moderate front end damage and was parked in a nearby lot. The second vehicle received heavy damage to the passenger side and one airbag deployed.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER JAILIED DUE TO SEVERAL WARRANTS

A driver was jailed due to several warrants by the Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. an officer contacted the 37-year old woman after watching her drive and park at a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The suspect identified herself and said she had multiple warrants for her arrest.
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday through 4:00 p.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected. Higher winds are forecast at higher elevations.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

