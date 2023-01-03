Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Northwest Dimmick Street in Grants Pass closes for construction
The City of Grants Pass says Northwest Dimmick Street between C Street and E Street will be closed starting tomorrow. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan, 6, and resume Jan. 9 through Jan. 10. City officials say the closure is in place to complete...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT
Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
nbc16.com
88-year-old Riddle man dies in trailer fire
A Riddle man was found dead in an early-morning trailer fire Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in news release. Reports of a structure fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle began coming in to 911 dispatchers at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City and Canyonville responded to the scene along with the sheriff's office.
kqennewsradio.com
TILLER WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE WRECK
A Tiller woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:50 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the crash in the 14000 block of Tiller Trail Highway in the Tiller area. The motorist said her sedan was making noises with the front-end vibrating. Shortly after that the vehicle went through the guard rail while taking a turn around a corner.
nbc16.com
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
nbc16.com
Two dead, another injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 42
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 that left two dead and another injured, Oregon State Police reported. The crash happened near milepost 70.5 in Douglas County. OSP says that a GMC Yukon driven by Jimmy Brown, 35, of Tenmile, was...
kqennewsradio.com
RESULTS OF ENHANCED DUII PATROLS DURING THE HOLIDAYS
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of enhanced DUII patrols that were conducted during the holiday season. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said that utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, 3 deputies utilized a total of 25 hours of enhanced DUII patrol time on the roadways at various times during the enforcement period. O’Dell said during that time, deputies made 2 DUII arrests, 1 for DUII-alcohol and the other for DUII-drugs.
kptv.com
Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
KDRV
Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm
GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE
An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
nbc16.com
911 dispatch center in Coos Bay receives funding for upgrades
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: "The 'Big City' drug epidemic has made its way to Curry County"
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Curry County Sheriff John Ward has issued an press release detailing the rise in fatal overdoses due to Fentanyl in the county. Since the passing of Measure 110, law enforcement throughout the county have seen an unprecedented rise in drug use, drug related crimes, and drug related deaths.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a reported disturbance Thursday night. An RPD report said just before 6:50 p.m. the 44-year old was contacted after the incident and was taken into custody in the 1600 block of West Harvard Avenue. The suspect was charged with harassment. Bail was set at $2,500.
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
An elderly man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 12:15 p.m. a female was driving southbound in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street when another driver pulled out of a parking lot and his pickup struck her sedan. The first vehicle sustained moderate front end damage and was parked in a nearby lot. The second vehicle received heavy damage to the passenger side and one airbag deployed.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER JAILIED DUE TO SEVERAL WARRANTS
A driver was jailed due to several warrants by the Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. an officer contacted the 37-year old woman after watching her drive and park at a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The suspect identified herself and said she had multiple warrants for her arrest.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday through 4:00 p.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected. Higher winds are forecast at higher elevations.
KDRV
High Surf Warning for Curry County, waves reportedly breaking over Port Orford dock
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A federal government advisory today is warning about high surf at Port Orford. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) warning comes today with reports of waves breaking over the dock at Port Orford at the northern end of Curry County's coast.
