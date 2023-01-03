ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
WOWK 13 News

One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
WSAZ

Bicyclist dies after being struck by SUV

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who was hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle earlier this week on U.S. 60 has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes, died Wednesday, deputies say. Jarrell was hit by the SUV around...
wchstv.com

Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
WSAZ

Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
lootpress.com

Domestic situation involving baseball bat leads to foot chase through the woods

DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A New Year’s Day investigation into a domestic situation has resulted in the arrest of one individual who now faces multiple charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicates that on January 1, 2023, authorities with the department responded to the Price Branch area of Danville to investigate reports of a domestic situation said to involve a baseball bat.
wchstv.com

Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
lootpress.com

Arrest made after deputies conduct traffic stop

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges following a traffic stop conducted during patrols on Monday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, January 2, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Seth/Prenter area by authorities with the department. While patrolling...
