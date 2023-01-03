Read full article on original website
Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
WSAZ
Bicyclist dies after being struck by SUV
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who was hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle earlier this week on U.S. 60 has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes, died Wednesday, deputies say. Jarrell was hit by the SUV around...
West Virginia Route 2 closed after Cabell County semi-truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.): As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the West Virginia 511 map shows the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed after a semi-truck crash near Lesage. UPDATE (Jan. 6, 1:27 p.m.): As of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, West Virginia 511 says the 6700 block of Ohio River Road […]
West Virginia road shut down after crash involving coal truck
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County roadway has been shut down after a crash involving a coal truck. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a coal truck. Dispatchers say the […]
wchstv.com
Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
WSAZ
Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation regarding possible policy violations in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle released that information Friday night.
WSAZ
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
Friends honor woman stabbed and killed in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Friends of Abigail Marcinkowsky held a vigil along the Kanawha River on Friday to honor the 20-year-old who was stabbed and killed. According to the Charleston Police Department, Marcinkowsky was found dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. Amber Wymer, who was in a relationship […]
lootpress.com
Domestic situation involving baseball bat leads to foot chase through the woods
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A New Year’s Day investigation into a domestic situation has resulted in the arrest of one individual who now faces multiple charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicates that on January 1, 2023, authorities with the department responded to the Price Branch area of Danville to investigate reports of a domestic situation said to involve a baseball bat.
wchstv.com
Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Charleston, West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6): The suspect and victim in a deadly Charleston stabbing have been identified. According to Charleston Police, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, of Charleston, was charged with first-degree murder after police found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, also of Charleston, dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. […]
wchstv.com
Charleston woman shaken by nearby murder after multiple encounters with suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood is still shaken by Friday night's murder in Charleston. Police say they arrested Amber Wymer, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's 20-year-old daughter Abigail Marcinkowsky in a fight at their home on Bauer Avenue. Betty Arce is nearly 90 years old and has...
WSAZ
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging...
wchstv.com
Campbells Creek area residents say thefts have gotten out of hand
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thefts in Campbells Creek are getting so bad that some people who live in the Point Lick area started taking matters into their own hands, neighbors said. The Point Lick community established its neighborhood watch six years ago, but the group took a break...
Huntington, West Virginia, pharmacy robbed; police search for suspects
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Police are looking for suspects after two people came into a Huntington pharmacy and allegedly demanded drugs. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened Thursday night around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of 29th St. and 5th Avenue. According to the Huntington Police Department, the suspects handed the […]
West Virginia man arrested after allegedly wielding baseball bat, running from deputies
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after an alleged domestic situation involving a baseball bat. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, they responded to a home in the Price Branch area of Danville. A criminal complaint says that someone called 911 saying that a man was walking around their property […]
West Virginia man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Charleston mother
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a mother while her daughter was by her side was sentenced on Friday. Dorian Clark was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to a maximum of 40 years for the murder of Chastanay Joseph. He will also serve five years for being […]
lootpress.com
Arrest made after deputies conduct traffic stop
SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges following a traffic stop conducted during patrols on Monday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, January 2, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Seth/Prenter area by authorities with the department. While patrolling...
