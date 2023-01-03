Northmarq secures more than $85.15 million of debt and preferred equity for multifamily development up to 80 percent loan-to-cost

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGlendale, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate OpportunitySuccex.OArizona State
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong WordCeebla CuudPhoenix, AZ
"Please refrain from licking.” National Park Service warns tourists about hallucinogenic toadsMary DuncanFountain Hills, AZ
Related
realestatedaily-news.com
Three Arizona Apartment Communities Sell to Los Angeles Real Estate Investment Company
PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2023 – A portfolio of three apartment communities in greater Phoenix has been sold to Tides Equities, a leading commercial real estate investment company based in Los Angeles. PaulsCorp of Denver sold the assets, all located in the western section of metropolitan Phoenix. “We were excited...
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years
A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
Frontier launches new service from Sky Harbor to five cities
Frontier is launching service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to five cities this week.
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes
After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
Widower files ambulance 'refusal' lawsuit against Phoenix
A widower has filed a lawsuit alleging Phoenix firefighters failed to perform medical tests and refused to bring an ambulance for his wife who died.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County announces investigation into Election Day printer issues
PHOENIX — Maricopa County is launching an independent investigation into printer issues experienced at some polling sites during the Nov. 8 general election. Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead the probe, county officials announced Friday. “Justice McGregor will hire a team of independent experts to...
Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby
GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
KTAR.com
100 guests displaced after fire burns through Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — A hundred people were displaced Sunday night after an electrical fire tore through the fifth floor of a Phoenix hotel, authorities said. Fire fighters responded to reports of a high-rise hotel fire around 7:30 p.m. near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
YAHOO!
16-year-old killed in Des Moines police shooting was family's second recent loss
A 16-year-old boy shot and killed by Des Moines police Dec. 26 was the second son his family lost to gunfire in less than two months. Monica Woods, the mother of the slain 16-year-old, also was the mother of Brandon Michael Tukes — a 23-year-old former Lincoln High School football star fatally shot Nov. 5 in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona, according to police there.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple run over by suspected drunk driver while changing tire along I-17
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Amanda Araiza and Robert Elibe are supposed to be planning their wedding. Instead, they’re at a north Phoenix hospital scheduling Robert’s next surgery and medical procedure. “I thought I had lost him,” said Araiza. “My heart dropped so hard, I thought I lost him.”
KTAR.com
Man arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine found during traffic stop
PHOENIX — A man was arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine were found in his car during a recent traffic stop. Eric Leon, 36, was pulled over for speeding on the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway near 40th Street in Phoenix at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to police.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after an early morning shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of 102nd Avenue and Payson Road, just west of 99th Avenue on Lower Buckeye Road. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting and haven’t yet identified a suspect.
AZFamily
Chandler man accused of driving 107 mph in 45 zone before crash that killed man, grandson
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of going over 100 miles per hour in a 45 zone before crashing into another car with a family inside, killing a grandfather and his 4-year-old grandson and injuring two others last month in Chandler. Police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday afternoon.
fox10phoenix.com
Body of kidnapped teen found in rural Maricopa County
FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett has the latest on a homicide investigation after the body of 17-year-old Jesse Camacho was found in a rural part of Maricopa County. He was taken by two gunmen just over a week ago from a west Phoenix home.
fox10phoenix.com
Million-dollar Mega Millions ticket sold at north Phoenix Fry's Food Store
PHOENIX - Someone who recently bought a Mega Millions ticket from a grocery store in north Phoenix is now a millionaire!. A ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 20 drawing was sold at a Fry's Food Store, located on the corner of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. The winning...
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle collision
Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
Comments / 1