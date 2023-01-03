Read full article on original website
2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Two Hikers on Appalachian Trail
A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard conducted an emergency air evacuation mission after two hikers became stranded on the Appalachian Trail, Dec. 31, 2022. Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing assistance in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, south of Johnson City, Tenn. The hikers were stranded in the darkness of night and surrounded by cliffs and drop offs in the area. Greene County Sheriff’s Office were first to receive the call however, they could not access the hikers, prompting the request for air support.
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the...
TSSAA and TBR Team Up to Promote Educational Opportunities After High School
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and TBR – The College System of Tennessee are teaming up for the 2022-23 school year to support TSSAA member schools and student-athletes while bringing awareness to the importance of education beyond high school. Whether you’re right out of high school or...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023
Here’s a look at our top stories from January 2 to January 6, 2023. At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cheatham County. Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities...
Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition
Healthy Parks Healthy Person, an app that rewards park goers for participating in outdoor activities, has received a national award recognizing its contribution in advancing and promoting the health benefits of nature through technology. “More than 11,000 Tennesseans use this app to take their health into their own hands and...
These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee
The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee. WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022
As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Rutherford Source in 2022. If you find yourself with a pool that is no longer automatically maintained, there are a few things you can do to not only keep it usable and enjoyable, but also prevent build-up of residue, debris and scum. This makes the automated equipment more efficient once it becomes operational again.
