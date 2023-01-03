ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Kids, come on in and show your parents or friends just how great of a chef you are! You get to invite two people to enjoy the dinner you make! This is a hands-on cooking class in which you will learn to prepare an entire meal, from scratch, including an appetizer and dessert! In this 3 hour class, the first 2 hours will be spent cooking and baking. Then, the two people you have chosen to invite will come and sit down at their own private table to enjoy the meal that you have made. You will also be doing all the plating, which means making everything look as delicious as it will taste! And serve the meals to your guests, too. As always, fun and creativity are encouraged. Ticket price includes the class and the meal for the two guests.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

JazzFest in Murfreesboro - - Will it be Revived for 2023?

(Rutherford County, TN) The announcement to end the annual JazzFest on the Rutherford County Square was made this past year - - which means the concert that took place in May was the grand finale for the yearly event. However, some believe it’s not time to drop the curtains just yet. Several residents have decided to discuss the idea of continuing the event, but in a new setting.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

‘Faces of North Nashville’ Revives Joy of Community

A stunning new photo exhibit, “Faces of North Nashville,” features forty photographs that span the latter half of the 20th century, celebrating the joy of family and community in the city’s historically Black community. The individual portraits are juxtaposed with landmarks on Jefferson Street. Each photo provides a window into the light of the community.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 6, 2023

Here’s a look at our PAWS visit today. No cats!! But there were two little guinea pigs and a whole lot of dogs. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County

Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow Branch Homes’ commitment to serving the local community.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee

Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Where to Stay on Vacation in Franklin & Williamson County

Where to Stay on Vacation in Franklin & Williamson County. Brentwood TN, Featured, Franklin TN, Resources, Visit. Williamson County, Tennessee, is a hotspot for visitors from near and far! There are plenty of options when it comes to places to stay, from vacation rental properties in Leiper’s Fork to 5-star hotels in Franklin and Brentwood! Here are some local suggestions for when you and your loved ones are looking for a place to relax during your stay.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Marshall Preston Sweeney

Marshall Preston Sweeney, age 82 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was the son of the late Milton Marshall Sweeney and Sara Louise Stokes Sweeney. In addition to his parents, Preston was also preceded in death by sister, Joyce Sweeney Fedorczyk, and son-in-law Timothy Kelley.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy