ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
WHEC TV-10

Doctor: Bills Damar Hamlin, upon waking, asks who won the game

CINCINNATI, OH – Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Damar Hamlin is awake, able to communicate by writing, and is improving in his medical condition. Damar has been in critical care at UCMC since he went into cardiac arrest after the Monday night game at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHEC TV-10

NBC News correspondent explains Damar Hamlin’s signs of improvement

CINCINNATI — After going into cardiac arrest during a game at the Bengals, Damar Hamlin’s condition is showing signs of improvement, the Bills announced on Wednesday afternoon. Hamlin is still in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. NBC News National...

Comments / 0

Community Policy