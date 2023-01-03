SW Bakersfield residents say sideshow takeovers happen too often in neighborhood

Read full article on original website
Wasco City Council updates police department patches and badges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council members chose an updated design for the city’s police department, according to the Chief of Police Charlie Fivecoat. The previous patch used an outdated logo and a more contemporary image was needed to reflect a new beginning for the department, according to officials. The patch reflects the […]
1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
KCSO looking for suspect in Goodwill robbery
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in identifying a man wanted for a suspected robbery. KCSO said that on November 15, around 8 p.m. a White male entered the Goodwill located at 1100 Olive Drive near Roberts Lane. Officials said the suspect...
KCSO looking for four burglary suspects in northwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying suspects wanted for a burglary in northwest Bakersfield. Officials said that on November 5th, 2022, four black males, burglarized a home in the area of Wegis Avenue near the Rosedale Highway. KCSO found...
KCSO: 4 stole money, jewelry and guns from northwest Bakersfield home
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four burglary suspects accused of stealing jewelry, money and eight firearms from a northwest Bakersfield home. Four men went to a house Nov. 5 near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway and forced open a safe and took the items, the KCSO said in a news release. They were driving a new, dark gray SUV similar to a Ford Explorer, the news release stated.
Driver crashes into Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into the Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive on Friday night. Emergency responders were called to Dewar’s on Calloway Drive just north of Rosedale Highway just before 9 p.m. Video from the scene showed a gray Scion TC inside the building. The vehicle crashed through glass panes and […]
Man arrested for murdering Superior Grocers employee
A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked for murder and other associated charges in connection with the death of an employee at a local grocery store.
1 dead after vehicle and pedestrian crash Friday night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian collision in Central Bakersfield Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. near Golden State Avenue and O Street, according to CHP. The coroner’s office will release the person’s identity at a […]
Two Arsonists Set Themselves on Fire After Pouring Gas Onto a Business
Two idiot criminals in Bakersfield, California were caught on camera pouring gasoline on a building, lighting it on fire, and running away. But why are they, idiots? While trying to commit arson they accidentally lit themselves on fire. Caught On Camera. Eyewitness News obtained this Ring Doorbell Footage from a...
City of Bakersfield crews clear dozens of trees damaged during storm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department sent multiple teams to clean up piles of debris from the recent storms that battered the city this week. The RPD sent teams from its Tree Section; Park Rangers; and Support Team for Operations, Rangers, and Maintenance (STORM) on Jan. 4 to respond […]
Accidental death among Kern’s youngest residents up over 80%: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is very grim news from Kern County’s Child Death Review Team. During the last five years, accidental death among Kern’s youngest population increased 86%. And natural death among Kern residents 18 and younger increased 80%, according to a study by the team. Suicide is up 60%. Although the percentage increases are […]
Person of interest sought in SE Bakersfield double homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are searching for a person of interest in a southeast Bakersfield double homicide Friday. Bakersfield police said they are searching for Jovannie Ayon, 31, in relation the deaths of two men found at a home in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive early Friday morning. Ayon is […]
Outage affecting over 4,500 homes, businesses in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting over 4,500 homes and businesses Friday afternoon in east Bakersfield. According to PG&E, 4,558 customers are without power. The outage was reported just after 2 p.m. The outage is in areas east of Union Avenue, and along East Truxtun Avenue and East California Avenue to areas […]
Woman dies after south Bakersfield crash
BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said. The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was […]
KCSO: Suspected gunman found dead in field
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 1/5/23 (10:12 p.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a report just after 9 a.m. of a man shooting at drivers as they drove on Stockdale Highway near Superior Road. Some people began leaving their cars, in an attempt to escape the gunfire.
BPD: Man arrested for murder in deadly assault of Superior Grocers worker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man accused of fatally assaulting a Superior Grocers employee on New Year’s Day, according to a release from the department. BPD officers responded to a report of an assault at Superior Grocers at 1115 Union Ave. just before midnight on Jan. 1, officials said. […]
BPD: Suspect arrested after deadly grocery store assault
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted and killed a Superior Grocer employee. Police said they responded to reports of an assault at Superior Grocer on 1115 Union Avenue on January 1, 2023, around 11:50 pm. When they arrived they...
One person is dead following an incident in Northwest Bakersfield
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 20500 block of Stockdale Highway after receiving reports of someone shooting at passing vehicles.
Despite obligation to consider putting water back into Kern River, water agency sold excess for $10 million
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We’re all accustomed to the sight now – dirt, weeds and tire tracks where water should be flowing through the barren channel of the Kern River. What would you say, though, if you knew your tax dollars had paid to put water in that empty riverbed – but instead that water […]
Investigation underway following business fire in Tulare County
Investigators are trying to determine what started the flames on Road 210 and Avenue 288 near Exeter Friday night.
