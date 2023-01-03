ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

srqmagazine.com

Sunshine State Theatre Presents Almost, Maine

This weekend, head down to Bradenton to catch Almost, Maine, from the Sunshine State Theatre. The production, which runs from Friday evening through Sunday, is not only the debut performance from Bradenton’s only professional nonprofit theater company but also the first play to be held at Oscura in old downtown.
BRADENTON, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

At Turmeric, Indian Cuisine Warms You From Within

Warm aromatic spices permeate the dining room at Turmeric. Hints of cinnamon, cardamom and clove hang in the air as Indian specialties pass through the dining room on their way to a hungry diner’s table. I’ve just stepped through the front door, and my mouth is already watering from the fragrance alone.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch

Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
SIESTA KEY, FL
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

The Players Centre Presents Pulitzer Prize Winning Play, Proof

The Players Centre presents the Pulitzer Prize winning play, Proof by David Auburn, Jan. 12-22, 2023 at Studio 1130-The Crossings at Siesta Key (3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239). Directed by Kelly Wynn Woodland, with Stage Manager Diane Cepeda, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, Proof is a passionate, intelligent story about fathers and daughters, the nature of genius, and the power of love. On the eve of her 25th birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father’s who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. When: Jan. 12-14 and 17-21 at 7:30pm; Jan. 15 and 21-22 at 2pm.
SARASOTA, FL
hernandosun.com

Florida agency warns venue over Drag Queen show

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has warned a Clearwater theater that hosting a holiday show featuring drag performers has put its license to operate in Florida at risk. In December, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. theater venue hosted a performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” produced by...
CLEARWATER, FL
thrillgeek.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card

Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota works to make extended outdoor dining permanent

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces a permanent fixture downtown. During the pandemic, restaurants were able to apply for a permit that would allow them to extend their dining area to the parking spaces outside of their buildings. This was made possible due to an emergency order allowing them to keep more distance between patrons.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
NORTH PORT, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE

