Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Update: Kenrich Williams starting for Thunder on Sunday; Jaylin Williams (ankle) coming off bench
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams will start Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jaylin Williams was originally listed by the team as a starter down low. However, in the newest lineup release, it's instead Kenrich Williams who will draw the start at center going up versus Dwight Powell.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Collins will make his seventh start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with an Achilles ailment. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Collins to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Collins' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell on Saturday, Reggie Bullock to bench
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. In order to match New Orleans' bigger lineup, the Mavericks will start Dwight Powell on Saturday night while Reggie Bullock was given a second unit role. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.6 minutes this season,...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Saddiq Bey starting for injured Jalen Duren (ankle) Sunday
The Detroit Pistons listed Saddiq Bey as a starter for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bey will start against Philadelphia today while rookie Jalen Duren recovers from an ankle injury. Bey has a $5,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 28.4 fantasy points against the 76ers, with...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard starting for Clippers, Terance Mann moving to bench Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is in the starting lineup on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard is replacing Terance Mann in the starting linuep after being held out last game due to an illness. He scored at least 24 points in three of his last four outings. numberFire's...
BREAKING: Darius Garland's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Suns Game
Darius Garland will be in the starting lineup on Sunday night.
numberfire.com
TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
numberfire.com
Xavier Tillman starting for Grizzlies Sunday in place of sick Steven Adams
Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman will start Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Steven Adams will be sidelined to close out the week due to a non-COVID illness. In his absence, Adams has been tapped to take over at the starting center spot with the first unit.
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (hamstring) out for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Johnson left Friday's game early and did not return due to left hamstring tightness. Now, he has been ruled out entirely for Saturday's contest due to the injury. Doug McDermott and Malaki Branham should see an increase in work.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for inactive Paul George (hamstring) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mann will make his 15th start this season after Paul George was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Timberwolves' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Mann's FanDuel salary stands at $4,600.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Sunday 1/8/23
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (hand) available for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Smith is dealing with right hand soreness. As a result, the team had listed him questionable coming into the day. Now, however, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers' Saturday matchup versus Kings
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will be active for the second half of their back-to-back despite recent left foot soreness. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Westbrook to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
John Konchar coming off Grizzlies' bench Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Desmond Bane sat out Thursday night's affair due to injury management - the team wanted to limit his workload on a back-to-back set. Now, he is ready to rock to close out the week. He'll immediately start as well, sending Konchar back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) available Sunday
The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) as available for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with soreness in his shoulder, but he should be good to go tonight against the Hornets. Our models project Mathurin for 25.4 fantasy points in tonight's game, with 17.8 points, 3.9...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (back) available Sunday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (back) is available to play in the team's Sunday night game against the Brooklyn Nets. Herro has been playing through a back issue recently, and will continue to play through it tonight against the Nets. Our models project Herro, who has a $7,700 salary on...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (illness) ruled out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Adams is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to close out the week. Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman should see more work.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock coming off Dallas' bench on Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Bullock will play with the Mavericks' second unit after Dwight Powell was chosen as Saturday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1068.2 minutes this season, Powell is producing 0.46 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Haywood Highsmith starting for Heat on Friday in place of injured Caleb Martin (quad)
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Highsmith will get the start on Friday with Caleb Martin sidelined with a quad injury. Our models expect Highsmith to play 8.1 minutes against Phoenix. Highsmith's Friday projection includes 2.1 points, 1.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat list Caleb Martin (quad) as doubtful on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. After Martin was forced to sit on Friday with a quad ailment, the 27-year old appears unlikely to suit up against the Nets. Expect Haywood Highsmith to play more with Miami's first unit if Martin is out.
Comments / 0