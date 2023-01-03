Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News SourceChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
Related
WTVCFOX
Two hospitalized after shooting involving a stolen vehicle in Chattanooga, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. Officials say it happened in the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. At 2:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. Officials say a man called the police saying he'd been shot and...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 2-8
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (HEROIN) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PUBLIC INTOXICATION. POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. POSSESSION OF METH. SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON. 6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 36 years...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 10
The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Joshua Bradshaw – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Zachary Brock – Theft/Shoplifting. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal...
Police find fentanyl, other drugs in Georgia home with 3 children, mother arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Officers found a large amount of drug paraphernalia during an investigation at a home where three children lived. Floyd County police said the department’s drug task force conducted a drug bust at a home on Oakwood Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WDEF
CPD and MaKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. MaKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
WDEF
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Recent Phone Scam
Hamilton County, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent phone scam. Victims receiving these phone calls are being told that a family member has been arrested. They state that the family member will be released from jail after the victim...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Offers Information Regarding Phone SCAM
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
WTVC
Robbery suspect, 3 others detained in standoff on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, CPD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A juvenile Robbery suspect and 3 others were detained in a standoff at a home on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says they responded to the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard where they heard multiple shots fired:. Police were able to detain three...
weisradio.com
Search Continues for Missing Northwest Georgia Man
The search continues as law enforcement continues to investigate the disappearance of a Northwest Georgia man; police say that James Kevin Bradshaw disappeared over a year ago. Police are asking for the assistance of area residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
WDEF
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
WDEF
Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds
Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
WTVC
Vehicle hit by train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A vehicle was hit by a train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Around 1p.m. HCSO says a female driver of a 1994 Dodge pickup drove off the roadway in the 16100 block of Coulterville Road at the railroad crossing:
WDEF
Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
WTVC
Third-party security 'not authorized' at Brainerd High School, Hamilton Co. Schools says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A third-party security guard who a family says punched a teenager at Brainerd High School Thursday morning was "not authorized" to be there, Hamilton County Schools said Friday. Instead, it appears Brainerd High School hired the guard on its own, without knowledge of Hamilton County Schools....
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
WTVC
Recognize them? Couple wanted in Catoosa County for Ringgold convenience store swindle
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a couple who lured a convenience store clerk in Ringgold outside in order to get cash from the register. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page says the swindle happened early in the morning...
mymix1041.com
UPDATE: 73-year-old man killed while walking on I-75 in Bradley County, THP says
UPDATE: A 73-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on the interstate Tuesday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. According to a preliminary report, Robert Willingham was allegedly walking in the passing lane on I-75 North when he was hit by the vehicle just after 7:00. The report...
wrganews.com
Video: Vehicle sought in connection with fatal crash has been identified
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023–9:00 a.m. Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
eastridgenewsonline.com
TDOT Roadway Activity Report
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to get to Broad St. will have to use the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. Exit to Broad St. On Thursday of this reporting period, from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, there will be one lane closed on the US27 S on ramp to I-24 East as the contractor works to pave over the potholes on the ramp.
WTVCFOX
Woman hit by train in Dade County Wednesday night, sergeant says
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hit by a train in Dade County Wednesday night, according to Dade County Sergeant Chad Payne. Payne says the woman was hit in the area of Belk Road and Highway 11 at around 9:45p.m. She was transported to Erlanger with multiple injuries,...
Comments / 0